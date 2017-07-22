Although Marvel didn't reveal what movies it was showcasing during its 90-minute Hall H panel, most expected that Black Panther would be one of the films showcased, and the studio did not disappoint. Since the first Black Panther trailer debuted just a month ago, it wasn't ultimately clear what the studio would bring from the movie, but they decided to debut the first new clip. Although the studio declined to release it online to the public. Thankfully we have a description of the footage, which you can check out below, along with a brand new poster that was also showcased during the big event.

The footage description comes from ComingSoon.net live blog from the Marvel Studios panel, which brought out director Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman (T'challa), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Forest Whitaker (Zuri), Daniel Kaluuya (W'kabi), Winston DUke (M'Baku), Letitia Wright (Suri) and Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue). It was confirmed during this panel that the movie begins after Captain America: Civil War, with T'Challa mourning his father's death and trying to figure out how to be King when circumstances occur that force him to deal with a threat immediately. Here's the description of the panel footage below.

"It begins with T'Challa walking through a metal detector and into a casino/nightclub. With him is Nakia. Serkis also arrives. He's meeting with Martin Freeman's Everett Ross. Klaue has his new, robotic arm. He's exchanging a small portion of vibranium for for diamonds. Also with T'Challa is Okoye. She and Nakia are watching Klaw and Ross intently. 'It's now or never,' says Okoye, extending a staff. A massive fight breaks out on two levels of the nightclub. Klaue tries to shoot T'Challa, but his gun is empty. 'You know?' says Klaue, 'You look just like your old man.' T'Challa is mourning his father's death and trying to figure out how to be King when circumstances occur that force him to deal with a threat immediately. He converts his arm into a weapon, but T'Challa is too fast, blocking the blast with a nearby table. The footage changes into more of a trailer. There's a cool shot of the Black Panther costume forming around T'challa with some kind of advanced tech. There's a big car chase on a busy street with neon signs all around. At one point, Black Panther runs straight up a wall. The action looks insane. There's Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty" playing over a bunch of it. We see the Black Panther costume form over T'Challa again, but it's a slightly different design with a bit of gold in it."

After the events of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. These forces conspiring against T'challa are the nefarious Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who returns after making his MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Many fans were surprised when the full cast list was released and Samuel L. Jackson was not included as Nick Fury. Most fans had assumed that Nick Fury would have some sort of presence in the movie, since Nick Fury and T'challa are two of the most prominent African-American characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although the actor confirmed in February that he will not be surfacing in Black Panther. However, he may surface in Captain Marvel, which arrives on March 8, 2019, just between Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) and Avengers 4 (May 3, 2019), which the actor is expected to appear in.

The Black Panther cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Daniel Kaluuya as W'kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Forest Whitaker as Zuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Winston Duke as M'baku, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue, Florence Kasumba as Ayo and Sterling K. Brown as N'Jobu. Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole, based on the comic book created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Take a look at the new poster for Black Panther below.