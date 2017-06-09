The teaser poster for Marvel Studios' Black Panther has arrived in all its royal glory. We see Chadwick Boseman sitting on the throne of Wakanda, unmasked in his Black Panther costume. The debut of this poster comes tagged with some very exciting news direct from Marvel.

Not an NBA fan? Well, you might want to turn into one in the next few minutes. Because you'll have to tune in tonight to Game 4 to see the exclusive World Premiere of the brand new teaser trailer, which is coming at some time during the big game later tonight. If you hate sports, but love movies, then make sure to check back here, as we'll have this fun and exciting first look footage as soon as it's made available online.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king, and Black Panther, is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios' Black Panther hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.

The first Black Panther poster comes just three short months after the movie wrapped production this past April. Some fans got to see an advanced sneak peek during the big Marvel open house that was held in Burbank on the eve of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 being released in theaters. And if reports ring true, this preview will not disappoint later tonight.

Chadwick Boseman was first introduced as T'Challa in last year's Captain America: Civil War, and played one of the key characters in the storyline. It's suspected that Black Panther will pick up where that adventure left off, with Winter Soldier still in the clutches of Wakanda. While not much has been teased yet, it has been widely reported that Black Panther will have one of the coolest car chases seen yet in a Marvel movie. And this is coming from a character that already set the car chase bar pretty high with his introduction in Civil War.

So, as we await the big trailer reveal tonight, take a look at the first poster featuring the return of T'Challa as played by Chadwick Boseman. Then be sure to check back in just a few hours to get a first look at this February's biggest superhero movie release.