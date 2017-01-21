With three movies already in the can and awaiting release in 2017, Marvel Studios is already starting to bring its 2018 line-up together. Avengers: Infinity War will begin shooting soon, with Black Panther now in production in Atlanta Georgia. This first standalone movie featuring T'Challa from Captain America: Civil War will be in theaters a little over a year from now, as it arrives in time for Black History month on February 16, 2018.

This news comes courtesy of Just Jared, who were the first to leak photos from the set. The big news they discovered is that Martin Freeman is confirmed to return in his role as Everett Ross, a character that debuted in last summer's smash hit blockbuster Captain America: Civil War. The 45-year-old actor was spotted on the Black Panther set this Saturday as shooting kicked off.

Martin Freeman was spotted on set alongside already confirmed cast members that include Chadwick Bosemman as title character T'Challa, who was also introduced in Civil War. They were joined by Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o. We have some of the photos in tweet embeds below. But you can check out Just Jared for the whole selection of images.

The site goes onto reveal that these first Black Panther scenes were being filmed at a UN Meeting which takes place on a rainy day. There have been plenty of rumors that Martin Freeman was going to return as Everett Ross, but Disney nor Marvel ever confirmed that prior to the movie beginning Principle photography. Ross serves as a friend and ally to Black Panther.

Also expected to return in this standalone adventure is Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, who was last seen being taken away by T'Challa at the end of Civil War, with the Winter Soldier being placed in lockdown in Black Panther's home of Wakanda. Black Panther will mark the first time a Marvel movie has had a mostly black cast, with an African-American in the lead. Ryan Coogler, perhaps best known for his Rocky spin-off Creed will direct the movie. At this time, no story details have been released.

Also confirmed to star in the movie are Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Forest Whitaker (Zuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Sterling K. Brown (N'Jobu), Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Letitia Wright. Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad is also rumored to be appearing in the movie. This Phase 3 adventure will feature numerous villains, and will help pave the way for the events seen in Avengers: Infinity War. It was most recently rumored that the opening of the movie will flashback to a young T'Challa's time spent as a U.S. student.

In Civil War, Everett K. Ross is the Deputy Task Force Commander of the JCTC (Joint Counter Terrorist Centre). With production now underway, it's likely that we'll be seeing even more from the set of Black Panther in the weeks and months ahead. For now, take a first look at the set and some of the actors bringing this comic book adventure to life.