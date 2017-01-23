Yesterday, the first set photos emerged from the Atlanta set of Black Panther, revealing that Martin Freeman is reprising his Captain America: Civil War role as Everett Ross. That report revealed that production was kicking off with a United Nations scene, which takes place on a rainy day. As production continues, we have two more set photos, one of which featuring a new look at Chadwick Boseman as T'challa, and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Unfortunately, T'challa isn't seen wearing his Black Panther costume, but hopefully we'll get to see that soon.

These new photos come courtesy of Atlanta Filming, but they don't offer any details about what scene was being shot last night. Chadwick Boseman first made his MCU deut in Captain America: Civil War, which ends with a post-credit scene that offers our first look at T'challa's homeland of Wakanda. While the studio hasn't revealed an official plot synopsis, Lupita Nyong'o previously stated that the story centers on two enemies who come together to challenge Black Panther's leadership, which leads Black Panther to get the help of the C.I.A. and the Dora Milaje.

Last week, a report surfaced that claimed there will be flashbacks of a young T'challa attending Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley, with the Bay Area's AC Transit providing a bus for the production. While the film won't actually shoot in the Bay Area, director Ryan Coogler is originally from that area, and he reportedly wanted to give a nod to his hometown with these flashbacks in Black Panther. It isn't know if the production has cast an actor to play the young T'challa in this flashback, but now that filming is under way, hopefully Marvel will release a full cast list in the near future.

Back in May, a casting report revealed that there are a number of characters from the Marvel Comics who have yet to be cast in Black Panther, such as Monica Lynne, T'challa's longtime love interest, who T'challa pledged his life to after she saved him from drowning. Other characters who will reportedly be featured in the movie include Queen Divine Justice, a former Dora Miljae who is part of the Jabari tribe, N'Gassi, T'calla's adviser and acting regent when he's away from Wakanda and White Wolf, T'challa's adopted older brother and former leader of Wakanda's spy organization, Hatut Zeraze. These characters have still not yet been filled, but the cast has been consistently growing recently.

The cast also includes Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Florence Kasumba, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke and Phylicia Rashad. Another casting report surfaced that revealed the studio is seeking actors for CIA agent roles, along with actors of Korean and Filipino descent to play extras in a street market scene. The studio is also seeking African men and women between the ages of 18 and 90 to "populate the African nation of Wakanda in this movie. Ryan Coogler is directing Black Panther from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole, with Marvel setting a February 16, 2018 release date. Take a look at these new Black Panther set photos as production continues.