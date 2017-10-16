The revolution will not be televised. The revolution is now. It's T'Challa's time to rule as Marvel's newest king in the latest full-length trailer for Black Panther. The movie is just four months away. Today, we get the second trailer, a cool new poster and some new images.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king, and Black Panther, is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther is lead by a Stellar ensemble cast featuring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios' Black Panther opens in U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.

Black Panther will be the next Marvel movie after Thor: Ragnarok, leading into Avengers: Infinity War this summer. It is one of four new movies from the studio that is paving a new path for Marvel. About how these films, which also includes Ant-Man and the Wasp, will change the upcoming landscape, Marvel big boss Kevin Feige says this.

"All of the next films by design have been built to be very different, to be very unique. Ragnarok, Black Panther, certainly as we get into Infinity War and even Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is nearing the end of their production period right now. All four of those movies are distinct and special and I can't wait for people to see. Thankfully they get to see Ragnarok starting now."

Ryan Coogler, who made his mark with Fruitvale Station before winning acclaim for the Rocky spin-off Creed, was brought into the Marvel fold to bring Black Panther alive on the big screen. He has nothing but praise for Marvel, and says this about the studio allowing him complete creative freedom.

"To be honest with you, man, I am still everyday surprised by how brave Marvel is in terms of telling stories and the things that we are doing in this film. I can't wait to share with the world. But absolutely! Incredible creative freedom, man! And I think that what's great with working with this studio specifically is that the communication, you constantly feel like you are in it together. You constantly feel like we are trying to make the same movie and trying to make the best version of that movie. So that's been my experience, but I've had a lot of creative freedom."

You can see that creativity and passion come to life in this latest trailer. It's an exciting time for Marvel. Soon, Phase Three will be over, and it will bring an end to the MCU as we know it. Don't worry though. If Black Panther proves to be a box office success, we can expect at least two more standalone films for the T'Challa in the future. Long live the king.