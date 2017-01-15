With production starting soon on Marvel's new Phase 3 superhero adventure Black Panther, new details have surfaced regarding the story. A new report reveals that Bay Area's AC Transit is providing Marvel with a 1990s-era bus, which will be used in flashback scenes that show T'challa attending an America high school. The bus will be used for scenes where a young T'challa takes a bus back and forth from Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley, California.

The report from East Bay Times reveals that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is from the Bay Area, and he is expected to honor his hometown in the film. However, there will be no filming in the Bay Area. Here's an excerpt from this new report.

"In one scene, the film's protagonist has a flashback to 1990, while he was a student at Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley. And of course, he's a daily AC Transit commuter. Cue the 1990s-era bus for the appropriate establishing shot. (We'll assume the bus is arriving on time. It is Hollywood, after all.) Unfortunately for Bay Area film aficionados, the movie will be shot in Atlanta, Georgia, not Oakland. And, rather than haul an authentic bus down south, the film crew plans to rent a vintage bus specific to the era and paint it with AC Transit's logo."

Back in May, a casting report revealed that there are a number of characters from the Marvel Comics who have yet to be cast in Black Panther, such as Monica Lynne, T'challa's longtime love interest, who T'challa pledged his life to after she saved him from drowning. Other characters who will reportedly be featured in the movie include Queen Divine Justice, a former Dora Miljae who is part of the Jabari tribe, N'Gassi, T'calla's adviser and acting regent when he's away from Wakanda and White Wolf, T'challa's adopted older brother and former leader of Wakanda's spy organization, Hatut Zeraze.

Earlier this month, another casting report surfaced that revealed the studio is seeking actors for CIA agent roles, along with actors of Korean and Filipino descent to play extras in a street market scene. The studio is also seeking African men and women between the ages of 18 and 90 to "populate the African nation of Wakanda in this movie. Ryan Coogler is directing Black Panther from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole, with Marvel setting a February 16, 2018 release date. Hopefully we'll get more details on Black Panther as we get closer to production starting.