The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly a decade now. Yet, somehow, we still don't have a Black Widow solo movie. Kevin Feige says the movie will happen someday, but no official plans have been nailed down. Now, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi says that he'd like the chance to direct the movie. Only, he'd do it as a comedy. Here's what he had to say about it.

"In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So, I'd love to see Black Widow. [I'd like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story and it's very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What's the funny version of that? What's the more entertaining version of that?"

There are a couple of ways to look at that. The idea of a Black Widow solo movie actually happening would get Marvel fans excited. There's no doubt about that. But doing it as a comedy? Odds are, most fans envision it as The Bourne Identity, or something along those lines, but with Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in it. Doing it as a comedy is, to say the least, not at all that. Taika Waititi doubled down on the comments, saying that there's a way to do any of the Marvel characters with a comedic twist, while still honoring what's come before.

"I really go for the underdog. [And] I think there's a way in with any of the characters. You just have to find it and find what honors what's already there with the source material but also brings it into a more entertaining form for the audience."

Taika Waititi also recently said that he'd love to work with Marvel again, but indicated he'd only really be interested in doing another Thor movie. So exactly how serious he is about doing this Black Widow movie remains to be seen. As far as Scarlett Johansson goes, she's game for it, under the right circumstances. She stated earlier this year that she'd have some hesitation, but if the movie was done the right way, she'd love to do it.

"[I] don't know if I have the capacity for it. I think the fans were adamant about it, it could be done. It should be done, probably. It'd have to be done the right way, though. It'd really have to be its own standalone and its own style and its own story. But there's a lot of great stuff that you could do with it. It could just be awesome."

Thor: Ragnarok currently sits at a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Marvel's highest-rated movie to date. So maybe there's something to the idea of putting a comedic spin on future solo movies? As Taikia Waititi says in this interview with i09, he feels there's a way to do it with all their characters. So who knows? Never say never.