A24 has released the first trailer for their upcoming thriller The Blackcoat's Daughter, which is finally hitting theaters after premiering on the festival circuit for more than a year. The Blackcoat's Daughter debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2015, with A24 picking up the film and setting it for release on February 16, exclusively for DirecTV subscribers through the studio's deal with the cable TV provider. After its exclusive window on DirecTV, this horror-thriller will hit theaters on March 31, where it will go up against four wide releases, 20th Century Fox's The Boss Baby, Paramount's Ghost in the Shell, Broad Green Pictures' Step Sisters and Focus Features' The Zookeeper's Wife.

A deeply atmospheric and terrifying new horror film, The Blackcoat's Daughter centers on Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly strange and creepy occurrences at the isolated school, we cross cut to another story, that of Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road, who, for unknown reasons, is determined to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As Joan gets closer to the school, Kat becomes plagued by progressively intense and horrifying visions, with Rose doing her best to help her new friend as she slips further and further into the grasp of an unseen evil force.

The movie suspensefully builds to the moment when the two stories will finally intersect, setting the stage for a shocking and unforgettable climax. The supporting cast includes Lauren Holly, James Remar, Peter J. Gray, Emma Holzer and Jodi Larratt. Osgood Perkins makes his directorial debut with The Blackcoat's Daughter, working from his own script. Before turning to filmmaking, Osgood Perkins was an actor, with roles in Legally Blonde, Secretary and Star Trek. He also wrote the scripts for Removal, Cold Comes the Night and The Girl In the Photographs.

The Blackcoat's Daughter is produced by Unbroken Pictures' Adrienne Biddle and Bryan Bertino (The Strangers) and Rob Paris' Paris Film, Inc. (Everly). A24 will also release the highly-anticipated film Free Fire, starring Brie Larson on April 24 and The Lovers starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, in theaters on May 5. Free Fire will go up against Disney's documentary Born in China and Warner Bros.' thriller Unforgettable starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, while The Lovers has the unenviable task of facing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the first weekend of the summer movie season. A24 also has How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Woodshock, Slice and Good Time coming soon.

Kiernan Shipka is coming off her seven-season run on AMC's Mad Men, where she played Sally Draper, the daughter of Jon Hamm's Don Draper. Lucy Boynton recently starred in the critically-acclaimed indie Sing Street, and the upcoming Rebel in the Rye. She is currently filming Murder on the Orient Express with Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley and more. Emma Roberts currently stars on Fox's hit series Scream Queens and she recently starred in the summer thriller Nerve. Take a look at the first trailer for The Blackcoat's Daughter below.