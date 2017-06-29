Blade, even before the first X-Men movie managed to bring superheroes into the modern age of cinema, was a successful comic book franchise. With the box office power that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown over the years, there has been talk of possibly bringing the vampire hunter back into the fold at some point. Wesley Snipes has expressed interest in returning to the part, but it may be too little, too late for that. So, who's next up? How about Jamie Foxx?

Prolific artist BossLogic decided to give us a look at what a new version of Blade, as portrayed by Jamie Foxx, could look like. Normally, BossLogic tends to do these as a response to people who've been recently cast in the role, or are rumored to be in the running. In this case, BossLogic has taken it upon himself to just throw out a name that might work and show us why. The answer to that question, based on this art, is that Jamie Foxx looks pretty awesome as Blade. This could totally work.

This Blade art isn't coming totally out of left field, though. Recently, while promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige discussed the prospect of Blade possibly joining the MCU one day. He, and some of the other brass at Marvel Studios, like the idea, but the time isn't right, at least not yet. But Feige does think that Blade will make a good fit in the MCU someday.

"We think it would be cool. Someday. My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, 'Oh, there's life here.' But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise. That was always a great lesson for me, where you go, 'It doesn't matter how well known the character is, it matters how cool the movie is.' Which, many years later, would be the reason we do Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange. I think Blade is a legacy character now, and I think it would be fun to do something with him one day."

As far as Jamie Foxx goes, he has really had a mixed bag of a career. He has been in Academy Award winning movies like Ray, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar. He has also starred in other acclaimed work like Collateral and the new Edgar Wright movie Baby Driver. On the other hand, he has been in some truly bad movies. White House Down comes to mind, but as far as comic book movies go, he was in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Electro. Not only was that a bad movie, but Electro was one of the worst parts of it.

Point being, Jamie Foxx definitely can deliver a great performance. He just hasn't had the chance to deliver one in a comic book movie. Blade 4 would give him the chance to do that and, it looks like it might be a good fit. The ball is in your court, Marvel. Be sure to check out the art for yourself below.