Happening right now is a special live Q&A for Blade Runner 2049. Appearing are Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and director Denis Villeneuve. It will be immediatey followed by the second trailer for this sequel to Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic from 1982.

It's been since Christmas that Warner Bros. dropped the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049, and that short bit of footage was simply stunning. It gave us our very first look at Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K. And a first look at Harrison Ford's return as Rick Deckard. The sequel is coming to theaters October 6, and soon we'll get to see even more from this new take on the legendary movie, which co-star Dave Bautista calls better than the first.

In Blade Runner 2049, Officer K wanders a desolate wasteland as he goes searching for Deckard. And boy does he find him. Living in a lavish home, Rick confronts K, suspicious. He pulls his gun. K is not phased. He's already seen a lot of bad things. Rick Deckard offers this narrative in setting up the story.

"Replicants are like any other machine. They are either a benefit or a hazard. If they are a benefit, it's not my problem. I had your job once. I was good at it."

'Things were simpler than.' Officer K replies. Thirty years after the events of the first Blade Runner, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Director Denis Villeneuve follows up this year's Arrival with this new take on the Blade Runner legend. The movie is based on characters from the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. The new story comes from Hampton Fancher, with a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. Ridley Scott was originally set to direct, but decided to make Alien: Covenant instead.

Producers on Blade Runner 2049 include Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Bud Yorkin, and Cynthia Yorkin. Executive Producers alongside Ridley Scott include Tim Gamble, Frank Giustra, Yale Badick, Val Hill, Bill Carraro. The cast is rounding out by Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

The original movie explored the connection between flesh and blood humans and their synthetic counterparts called Replicants. Ford starred as Replicant hunter Rick Deckard, with many believing him to be one himself. Though it has been that an answer to this question probably won't be revealed in the new movie. Fandango has caught up with Ryan Gosling for some more intel on the film. And he offered a big hint that we might not be seeing that much of Ford, even though we do get his first appearance in this teaser.

"I can say that we shot for many months before Harrison [Ford] arrived, and obviously there was a lot of anticipation as to when he would show up and how that would be, and it was just a relief. The second he got to set, he just rolled up his sleeves and we all just got to work. It was a real great pleasure to get to work with him."

Does this mean Harrison Ford has limited screen time in the movie? Or did they just shoot around him? Harrison Ford was the first cast member to be announced, and until now, it always sounded like he was one of the main characters. It's unlikely that Ford and Gosling will team up as Replicant hunters in the movie. And it sounds like Ryan Gosling could be flying Solo a big portion of the story. Check out the live Q&A happening right now.