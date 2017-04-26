Last month, the exhibitors and fans who attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas were treated to new Blade Runner 2049 footage, with Ryan Gosling on hand to introduce the footage that wasn't seen in the trailer that debuted in December. While that new footage still hasn't been released to the public yet, it seems we may be getting a glimpse of it soon, with Ridley Scott, who directed the original Blade Runner and served as a writer and producer on Blade Runner 2049, confirmed in a new interview that the next trailer will be attached to prints of his new sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant, in theaters May 19.

The filmmaker didn't reveal an specifics in his interview with The Washington Post, but he did state that the trailer, "will be cool." Shortly after the first trailer debuted, new photos arrived, along with confirmation that this will in fact be an R-rated sequel. It was also confirmed after the first trailer arrived that Edward James Olmos will reprise his role from the original Blade Runner as Gaff.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. The supporting cast includes Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto, although nothing has been revealed about these characters quite yet.

Unlike many productions, where set photos and videos are often taken from exterior locations, nothing was leaked from the set, with the sole exception of an Omaze video where Ryan Gosling was seen driving a golf cart through the studio, although no actual sets were revealed. After production wrapped, star Lennie James revealed that the production on Blade Runner 2049 even more secretive than The Walking Dead, which explains why nothing leaked from the set the entire time production was under way. Warner Bros. had originally set Blade Runner 2049 for release on January 12, 2018, but it was later moved up a few months to its current date, October 6.

Denis Villeneuve, who most recently directed the critically-acclaimed sci-f hit Arrival, is directing from a script by Ridley Scott, Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, based on a story by Hampton Fancher, who also wrote the original Blade Runner. Blade Runner 2049 will go up against Lionsgate's My Little Pony on October 6, which presents quite the unique box office showdown. Hopefully we'll find out more about this sci-fi thriller before the new trailer debuts.