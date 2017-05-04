Last week, Ridley Scott confirmed that the next Blade Runner 2049 trailer will be attached to prints of his sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant, with an online debut likely happening on or around the May 19 release date. While we await this next batch of footage, Warner Bros. has unveiled two new character posters for Blade Runner 2049, which feature Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard and Ryan Gosling as Agent K. The Deckard poster shows this former LAPD blade runner walking through what appears to be a desert wasteland, with the massive head of a crumbling robot dwarfing him in the background. The Agent K poster shows this current LAPD blade runner emerging from a dense fog, alongside his futuristic car.

These posters debuted on the official Twitter for this highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel, and they may be the first in a series of posters that could unveil even more new characters. The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto, but very little has been revealed about any of these characters. It's possible that each of these actors could be getting their own posters, to get fans ready for the new trailer release. We also recently learned that there will be another actor from the original Blade Runner who will be returning as well.

During a March interview, original Blade Runner star Edward James Olmos confirmed he will reprise his role as Gaff. In the original movie, Gaff was a veteran blade runner who interacts with Deckard through an intricate language known as "Cityspeak," which Edward James Olmos himself essentially invented. The actor went onto say that he only has one scene in this sequel, as opposed to the four scenes he was in during the original movie. He says "they" come to Gaff, who is now retired, looking for information about how the blade runners operated in the first movie. It's possible that it's Ryan Gosling's Agent K who seeks out Gaff, but that hasn't been confirmed.

This new story is set 30 years after the events of the first film, following a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who uncovers a secret that could rock this futuristic society to its core. This blade runner's investigation leads him to track down Rick Deckard, an ex-blade runner who hasn't been seen or heard from in the past three decades. Original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott returns to produce this sci-fi sequel, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) from a script by Hampton Fancher (Blade Runner), Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant).

Blade Runner 2049 will go up against Lionsgate's My Little Pony when it hits theaters on October 6. It has already been confirmed that this will be an R-rated Blade Runner movie, although it remains to be seen if the next trailer will be an age-restrictive "red band" trailer, or an all-ages green band trailer. While we wait for the next batch of footage, take a look at these new character posters for Blade Runner 2049 below.