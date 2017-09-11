A new short clip for Blade Runner 2049 features Ryan Gosling's K in a spaceship sweatshop on the hunt for some information. Director Denis Villeneuve's visionary style is on full display in the short clip that offers some pretty stunning visuals, but in a nuanced way that will more than likely demand repeated viewings to grasp everything that is going on. The new clip comes after Jared Leto revealed that he went full on method acting again and went without sight for his role as Niander Wallace.

The first Blade Runner 2049 clip, entitled "Bigger Than You," comes to us via Deadline and does not have the colorful zing that characterizes much of the earlier trailers, but it speaks to Villeneuve's attention to visual detail and texture. Gosling's mysterious Officer K is searching for clues in an area populated by apparent homeless children who work in sweatshops, looked over by a stranger, portrayed by The Walking Dead's Lennie James. K seems to be looking for a particular kid, but it's unclear how that will fit into his war against Niander Wallace's (Jared Leto) plan, if at all.

The clip has a bleak, post-apocalyptic feel to it and would not be out of place in Mad Max. Blade Runner 2049 is less than a month away and fans are clamoring for any new piece of footage that they can get their hands on. While this clip is short and doesn't really reveal anything plot-wise, it is an intriguing clip that will leave a lot more questions than answers, which is exactly what a good teaser clip should do. The small amount of dialogue delivered by Lennie James is excellent and will leave you wanting more.

Blade Runner 2049 takes place years after the original movie and stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K, Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, Ana de Armas as Joi, Jared Leto as Niander Wallace, a replicant manufacturer, and Robin Wright as Lt. Joshi. Officer K makes a dark discovery that could end humanity and that discovery leads him straight to Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who disappeared 30 years ago. The sequel has been in various stages of development and changed hands quite a few times over the past 17 years, but it's almost time for Blade Runner 2049 to hit theaters.

Blade Runner 2049 will officially be released on October 6th, 2017 so the wait is almost over for fans that have been waiting years for the sequel. One thing that if evident in all of the clips that have been released is the dystopian darkness that takes over the look and feel to the sequel. The first Blade Runner looked dark and gritty, but the sequel looks like it has already outdone it in terms of visual tone. You can check out the brand-new clip for Blade Runner 2049 below.