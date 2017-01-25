2017 is shaping up to be a huge year for Dave Bautista, who recently revealed on social media that he started filming Avengers: Infinity War this week. He will be reprising his role from the 2014 blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax the Destroyer, in both that movie, and in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which kicks off the summer movie season on May 5, 2017. On top of all that, he also stars in a movie that has been 35 years in the making, Blade Runner 2049, which hits theaters on October 6. The actor dropped new details about his role, and the production itself, in a recent interview.

Collider caught up with the actor at the Sundance Film Festival, where he was promoting his new indie film Bushwick, when talk of Blade Runner 2049 came about. Aside from Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard and Ryan Gosling's Officer K, no other characters have been revealed for the sequel quite yet. While he wouldn't offer any specifics about his character, Dave Bautista did add that he didn't have to undergo any heavy prosthetics work for the part, unlike he for Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, adding that it's a "very cool role."

"It's very obvious that it's me. It's a very cool role, but I think the film itself is going to be so huge, as well as Guardians, but people are very familiar with Guardians. It's really not the same, because people have been waiting 30 years for a sequel to Blade Runner, so there's just such a high anticipation."

Unlike many big-budget productions, where set photos leak regularly, often by the filmmakers and the cast members, nothing leaked from the set, with one exception. Ryan Gosling was featured in an Omaze video, where he's seen driving around on a golf cart outside the studio stages, although we never got to see any of the actual filming taking place. When asked about working with both Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, Dave Bautista had this to say confessing his huge crush on Ryan Gosling.

"It was weird. It is a little embarrassing to admit, but the biggest deal for me, and I love Harrison Ford, I'm a huge Harrison fan, but the biggest deal for me was Ryan. I couldn't stop hugging the poor guy. I was so embarrassed but I couldn't control myself, every time he walked up I would just have to hug him, and I would apologize after. I couldn't stop myself from doing it. And he's such a nice guy, such a gentleman, and he's just so soft-spoken. And yeah, it was more the 'Ryan Gosling Effect' than anything."

Stepping behind the camera for Blade Runner 2049 is Denis Villeneuve, nominated yesterday for directing the hit sci-fi film Arrival, his first Oscar nomination. The actor praised the work of Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Roger Deakins, both of whom the actor thinks are geniuses. Here's what he had to say about working with Denis Villeneuve and Roger Deakins.

"He is a genius, and it was amazing. Not only him but Villeneuve, he's also a genius. It's weird, it's a different experience because it was a slow process, because so much of what they do it so meticulous. They were just shooting with one camera, and it slows down the process, but at the same time they're getting exactly what they want and they're not playing around. When I looked back at some of the playbacks, even scenes I wasn't in, it looks like such an amazing looking film, it's just insane man. It's breathtaking."

Denis Villeneuve directs from a script by Michael Green and Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original Blade Runner. The supporting cast includes Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Lennie James, David Dastmalchian, Sylvia Hoeks and Barkhad Abdi. Warner Bros. had previously set a January 12, 2018 release date for Blade Runner 2049, but it was pushed to October 6, 2017 back in April. The sci-fi sequel will go up against 20th Century Fox's Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Lionsgate's My Little Pony.