Blade Runner 2049 is just around the corner and after 35 years of waiting for a sequel to one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever, that is pretty exciting. Some die-hard fans have been waiting a very long time to experience this and they are probably going to want to experience it in the best way possible. If a new promo for the IMAX release of Blade Runner 2049 is to be believed, IMAX is definitely going to deliver that experience.

The IMAX YouTube channel released the preview, which is titled Countdown to Blade Runner 2049. The preview doesn't really show off any new footage, but it does lay out the benefits of seeing the movie in IMAX. And there are plenty of them. Blade Runner 2 IMAX showings are going to be presented entirely in a special expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio, which means that there will be 26 percent more of the image to take in while watching the movie. IMAX also released a brief clip, which you can check out below, that demonstrates this.

In addition to the aspect ratio that will allow for a larger presentation of Blade Runner 2049, IMAX is also doing a digital remaster of the movie to bring every element of the movie up to their presentations standards. That means clearer images and better audio, all of which will make for what just may be the best way to take in Blade Runner 2049 when it finally arrives in theaters on October 6. Granted, IMAX tickets are more expensive than going to a regular theater to see a movie, but in this case, it may be worth it. However, Blade Runner 2049 isn't getting a 3D release, so it will be IMAX 2D.

Ridley Scott's original Blade Runner is considered a masterpiece these days, but it didn't start out that way. The movie bombed at the box office upon its release in 1982, but has since gone on to find a huge audience and a whole lot of praise. However, Scott is only producing this time around. Instead, it is Arrival director Denis Villeneuve who is taking the helm of Blade Runner 2049. He is directing from a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. Together, they are shouldering a lot of responsibility with this highly-anticipated, long overdue sequel.

Aside from the burden of expectations that Blade Runner 2049 must carry on its shoulders, the movie also has to deliver at the box office. The sequel is said to have cost at least $100 million to produce, which means it is going to need to do a lot better than the original Blade Runner did to be considered a success. Currently, the movie is tracking for a $40 million opening weekend. The IMAX release may very well help pad those numbers out a bit. Be sure to check out the IMAX preview for Blade Runner 2049 for yourself below.