A new image has surfaced from Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049, which continues this iconic story 35 years after the original Blade Runner debuted in theaters back in 1982. The photo in question features Ryan Gosling as Officer K and Harrison Ford as the iconic Rick Deckard, who has gotten the drop on K and is pointing a gun at him. We've already seen parts of this scene in the previously released trailers, but we also have new details from Ryan Reynolds, Ana de Armis and director Denis Villeneuve.

Empire spoke with Ryan Gosling, whose character K is a blade runner like Rick Deckard before him. Original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, who serves as executive producer on Blade Runner 2049, revealed last month that fans will find out once and for all if Deckard is a Replicant or not, but it's possible that Agent K may be dealing with the same kind of identity issues. Here's what the actor had to say about his character, while revealing that this world is more "brutal" than the original.

"The world has become more brutal. People are trying to survive. (K) discovers a mystery that makes him question his own identity, and Deckard is the only one who can answer those questions."

While this photo from Empire reveals quite the intense situation, we also have word that it was quite the opposite behind-the-scenes. The publication also spoke with Ana de Armas, who plays Agent K's lover Joi, and reveals that both Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling got along great on the set, and were often seen together between takes. Here's what the actress had to say about the dynamic between Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

"They were always picking on each other! Harrison would park his trailer in front of Ryan's. The next day Ryan would decorate his trailer with pot plants."

The publication also spoke with the man taking over the directorial duties from Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Prisoners). The filmmaker has stated in the past that not even this movie will be able to live up to the original classic, that helped change the face of sci-fi as we know it. The filmmaker teased that this movie will always be compared to the original, but there is a lot of freedom involved because what they are doing is so different. Here's what the director had to say below.

"I'm having the time of my life, no matter what we achieve, we will always be compared with a masterpiece. But what we are doing is so insane, it gives you freedom."

It was also confirmed this spring that Edward James Olmoss will reprise his role from the original Blade Runner as Gaff, along with a slew of new cast members including Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, Dave Bautista, Barkhad Abdi and David Dastmalchian. With just under three months left until the October 6 release date hopefuly we'll see much more from Blade Runner 2049. Until then, take a look at this new photo with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.