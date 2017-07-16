Ryan Gosling has announced that a new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 will be released tomorrow, July 17th, 2017 and he gave us a teaser to tide us over until then. The first trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel dropped back in May and it gave a tiny tease of the movie's stunning visuals and later a behind-the-scenes featurette explored the movie's use of practical effects and the world that it exists in. At the very least, Blade Runner 2049 will look incredible as seen from the previous trailer and the new teaser released today.

The new teaser comes to us courtesy of Ryan Gosling's official Twitter account. The caption above the teaser says that the new trailer will be unveiled on ABC's Good Morning America tomorrow morning. The new 21-second teaser trailer doesn't reveal a whole lot and looks to have much of the same footage from the first trailer, but it does include an interesting encounter between Harrison Ford and Gosling where Ford says "You're a cop... I had that job once." Gosling asks "What happened?" to which Ford responds "We were being hunted!" As per usual, the footage looks freaking fantastic and it definitely does what it's supposed to do, which is get viewers to tune in to Good Morning America tomorrow to view the brand new full length trailer.

The brief teaser has slightly more Harrison Ford in it than the trailer that was released back in May, but it is telling and more than likely foreshadowing for what we'll see tomorrow. Blade Runner 2049 is set 30 years after the events of the first movie where Gosling, as LAPD officer K, discovers a dark secret that might bring an end to humanity. The discovery leads him to find Ford's Rick Deckard character a former blade runner who disappeared 30 years ago.

Development of the Blade Runner sequel started almost 20 years ago in 1999 after Stuart Hazeldine had written a sequel, but the project was shelved after rights concerning the novel. Over the years the project was to be a prequel and directed by Ridley Scott, possibly for a television series, but that idea too was scrapped. It wasn't until November 2014 that it was announced that Scott would no longer direct the movie, but instead produce while also revealing that production would start in 2014 or 2015. Ryan Gosling confirmed his involvement with the project in November of 2015.

As with most sequels, Blade Runner 2049 has a lot to live up to, maybe even more so since the first movie is considered to be such a classic sci-fi movie. If the footage and trailers tell us anything, it's that they're definitely on the right track to bring fans something new that builds off of the iconic first movie. We'll find out soon enough with a new trailer releasing tomorrow morning. In the meantime, check out the newly released teaser trailer from Ryan Gosling below.