Warner Bros. has released a new poster for Blade Runner 2049, which offers a closer look at Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard, Ryan Gosling's Agent K, Ana de Armas' Joi and Jared Leto's Niander Wallace. The poster features an interesting color scheme, with the left half a bright red-orange color, with the right half a cool blue color. This is only speculation, but this poster could be offering a subtle hint about the story.

Back in June, director Denis Villeneuve explained that this movie will confirm once and for all whether or not Rick Deckard is a Replicant, but this poster, which surfaced on Blade Runner Twitter, offers some interesting visual cues. Three of the characters, Agent K, Joi and Niander Wallace are all displayed with the bright red-orange hue, which could signify their heat signatures or the blood coursing through their veins, meaning they're actual real people. Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard on the other hand, is the only one on the blue side, which could symbolize that he's not like the rest of these characters, and that he is in fact a Replicant.

It seems quite certain that Niander Wallace is a human since he created the Replicants, and while there's little we actually know about Agent K and Joi, there has been nothing to exactly indicate that they are Replicants. As for Deckard, original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott has stated in an interview that Rick Deckard is in fact a Replicant, even though it was never explicitly stated in the original Blade Runner. While Ridley Scott remains on board as an executive producer, it seems Denis Villeneuve doesn't want to close the book on whether Deckard is a Replicant or not until after this movie hits theaters.

The story is set thirty years after the events of the first film, centering on a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. The talented ensemble cast also includes Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri and Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Oscar winner Jared Leto. It has also been confirmed that another original Blade Runner star, Edward James Olmoss, will reprise his role as Gaff.

Warner Bros. has set an October 6, 2017 release date for Blade Runner 2049, which will debut in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX. The sci-fi thriller will go up against 20th Century Fox's The Mountain Between Us, starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, and Lionsgate's My Little Pony, featuring a voice cast lead by Emily Blunt and Kristen Chenoweth. Take a look at the latest poster for Blade Runner 2 as we inch closer and closer towards the October 6 release date.