The world has been waiting a very long time to see a sequel to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. Though the movie was considered a failure at the time of its release it has since gone on to become one of the most beloved and important sci-fi movies ever made. Denis Villeneuve, one of the most prolific filmmakers working in Hollywood today, is giving us that sequel with Blade Runner 2049 in just a couple of months. There are still a lot of questions fans have, but everyone can rest easy knowing that the sequel will pull no punches. Blade Runner 2049 is officially rated R for all of the right reasons.

The Motion PIcture Association of America recently released a new list of classified movies and ratings. Among those included on the list is Blade Runner 2049, which is Rated R for "violence, some sexuality, nudity and language." Not that there was ever any real concern that the long-awaited Blade Runner sequel was actually going to be rated PG-13, but this is good to know as the October 6, 2017, release date for the movie approaches.

Blade Runner 2049 is set thirty years after the events of the first movie, as the title implies, since the original took place in 2019. The movie centers on a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. But as we've seen in the trailers, the mystery is far from over once Deckard is found by K, as the two will team up to figure out what is really going on.

We haven't had any critical reactions to Blade Runner 2 yet, but everything that has made its way online, including the news of the movie being R-rated, falls right in line with what it seems like one would want in this movie. There isn't going to be an annoying voiceover, Harrison Ford and some other classic characters are coming back, there was reportedly almost no green screen used to film the movie and the soundtrack sounds like it will be pretty great as well. Even without Ridley Scott in the director's chair, this could be one of the rare long-delayed sequels that actually delivers.

Warner Bros. won't have a lot of competition at the box office when Blade Runner 2049 finally hits theaters, but it still remains to be seen just how much of an appetite there is going to be for a movie like this. Will mainstream audiences really turn up to see a sequel to a cult hit from 35-years ago? We'll know soon enough. We do know that if you are under 17, you will not be admitted to see Blade Runner 2049 without a parent or guardian. That much is certain.