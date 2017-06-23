There are very few, if any movies, in the history of science fiction that are as iconic and influential as director Ridley Scott's 1982 masterpiece Blade Runner, which is based on the novel Do Androids Dream Electric Sheep by Philip K. Dick. Now, 35 years later, we are getting a sequel in the form of Blade Runner 2049. The many fans of the original movie have had a burning question on their minds for years that still needs to be answered: is Rick Deckard a Replicant? According to Ridley Scott, that question will be answered in Blade Runner 2.

Ridley Scott, who is only producing Blade Runner 2 and is not in the director's chair, recently spoke with IGN and talked a bit about the highly-anticipated sequel. When asked about the whole "is Deckard a Replicant?" thing, he gave a pretty solid little rant about it. The main takeaway, according to him, is that director Denis Villeneuve will address the issue in Blade Runner 2049. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh, it was always my thesis theory. It was one or two people who were relevant were... I can't remember if Hampton agreed with me or not. But I remember someone had said, 'Well, isn't it corny?' I said, 'Listen, I'll be the best f***ing judge of that. I'm the director, okay?' So, and that, you learn , you know, by then I'm 44, so I'm no f***ing chicken. I'm a very experienced director from commercials and The Duelists and Alien. So, I'm able to, you know, answer that with confidence at the time, and say, 'You know, back off, it's what it's gonna be.' Harrison, he was never, I don't remember, actually. I think Harrison was going, 'Uh, I don't know about that.' I said, 'But you have to be, because Gaff, who leaves a trail of origami everywhere, will leave you a little piece of origami at the end of the movie to say, 'I've been here, I left her alive, and I can't resist letting you know what's in your most private thoughts when you get drunk is a f***ing unicorn!'' Right? So, I love Beavis and Butthead, so what should follow that is 'Duh.' So now it will be revealed [in the sequel], one way or the other."

So Ridley Scott is sticking to his guns and thinks Deckard is a Replicant. Since he directed Blade Runner, one would think that is the final word on the matter. But that isn't the case. Harrison Ford has talked about his Blade Runner character's actual identity in the past and he believes that Rick Deckard is a human. Considering his current age, it might make more sense if he were a human in Blade Runner 2049. The other big thing to consider is that, as far as Blade Runner revealed to us, Replicants were built to last just four years. So, if Deckard is one, how is he still alive in the sequel?

Blade Runner 2049, which comes out on October 6, may very well address the Deckard issue, but don't expect it to be laid out nice and clean. Denis Villeneuve was asked about if the movie would address the issue a while back and he said that Blade Runner 2 will "not necessarily" clear that up. Luckily, the wait is almost over and we won't have to wait that much longer to get some answers.