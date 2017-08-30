35 years of waiting are about to pay off in a big way for Blade Runner fans. Literally. There are still a lot of secrets yet to be revealed about Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to the original sci-fi classic, but the runtime has reportedly been revealed and it is a lot longer than many of us were probably expecting.

The news comes from Sony Russia and a random internet forum, by way of Twitter user Anton Volkov. That isn't exactly rock solid, but according to the information he shared on Twitter, it looks like Blade Runner 2049 is going to be 2 hours and 43 minutes long. That is a whole lot of replicant action to enjoy and means that you are going to have to plan your bathroom breaks very strategically for this one. That also makes it one of the longest blockbuster movies that will be released in 2017. Here's what Volkov had to say about it in his post.

"#BladeRunner2049 is apparently 163 mins long (TBC runtime from Sony Russia, via DCP distribution service Kinoplan & http://forum.kinopoisk.ru/showpost.php?)"

Blade Runner 2049 is set thirty years after the events of the first movie. The sequel centers on a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. The mystery is far from over once Deckard is found by K, as the two team up to figure out what is really going on.

Ridley Scott's original Blade Runner has many cuts and various versions floating around, but the "Final Cut," which is considered the definitive version, clocks in at 1 hour and 47 minutes. That means director Denis Villeneuve has managed to cram nearly an hour more into his sequel. As tough as it may be for some to imagine sitting through a three-hour movie in a theater, many die-hard fans of the original movie will probably be happy to know that Blade Runner 2049 isn't getting cut short. Assuming the movie is good, that is.

Sony is releasing Blade Runner 2049 on October 6 and they seem to have high hopes for it. The original Blade Runner was a bomb at the time, but it has since found a huge audience and is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made. As for the run time and what that tells us? How long or short a movie is generally doesn't indicate quality one way or the other, but it does mean that there is a whole lot of story to tell within this world. Let's just hope it can live up to the very massive expectations that are being placed upon it.