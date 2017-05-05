Buckle up, Blade Runner fans, because we've got some new footage from the long-awaited sequel to tide you over until the new, full-length trailer arrives on Monday. Blader Runner 2, officially titled Blade Runner 2049, is just a handful of months away and will finally be delivering a sequel to one of the greatest sci-fi movies in cinema history. There isn't a lot of footage here, but it gives us quite a bit to chew on in a very short period of time.

Warner Bros. released this brief trailer tease for Blade Runner 2049 online today, while also announcing that the full-length trailer for the movie will be arriving on Monday. We get to see a handful of new shots in this footage, including our first look at Robin Wright's character. There is also a shot of a figure dressed all in white on a stage that could be Jared Leto's character, but it is impossible to say for sure. There are also several quick shots of previously seen footages, mixed with some gorgeous landscape and action shots. If nothing else, Blade Runner 2 will certainly be one of the best-looking movies of the year.

Blade Runner 2019 is set thirty years after the events of director Ridley Scott's first movie. The story will center on a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. It has been said that this movie will not necessarily clear up the whole debate as to whether or not Deckard is or is not a replicant, so don't get your hopes up on that one. But we will get to see Harrison Ford reprising the role, which will help it feel like a true sequel.

Warner Bros. could be taking a pretty big gamble on Blade Runner 2049. On the one hand, Blade Runner is one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed sci-fi movies ever made. However, at the time of its release, it was a total bomb. There are also several cuts of the movie floating around, which make it tough for some newcomers to know what version of the original Blade Runner to watch. Blade Runner 2 has a lot of A-list talent both in front of and behind the camera, which could help get butts in seats. A lot will ride on the quality of this upcoming trailer. This feels like the kind of movie that could either be a blockbuster hit or a movie that comes and goes in the blink of an eye at the box office. Warner Bros. is certainly hoping for the latter.

The cast for the movie includes Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis and Edward James Olmos. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve with a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer tease for yourself below.