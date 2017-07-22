Earlier today, Warner Bros. held a Hall H panel at Comic-Con 2017, the long-awaited Blade Runner 2049 being showcased as part of the studio's lineup. Since a new Blade Runner 2049 trailer dropped just last week, fans weren't sure what would be showcased, but during the panel, the studio revealed an interesting new video that breaks down the timeline between the original Blade Runner movie and this long-awaited sequel. The studio also showcased a new clip from the sci-fi thriller, but that has not been released to the public quite yet.

This new video debuted on the Blade Runner 2049 Twitter shortly after the panel presentation, which includes a link to RoadTo2049.BladeRunnerMovie.com, where fans can explore this timeline more thoroughly. The first entry on this timeline is the year 2018, the year before the original Blade Runner movie was set, in 2019. This is the year that Replicants were banned from Earth, after a bloody mutiny by a Nexus 6 team in an Off-world colony. The 2019 entry reveals that Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) and a prototype Replicant named Rachael (Sean Young) escaped Los Angeles together.

In the year 2020, Tyrell Corporation founder Dr. Eldon Tyrell (played by Joe Turkell in the original Blade Runner movie), passed away, which lead the corporation to rush out a new model of Replicants known as the Nexus 8 model, which have "open-ended life spans" instead of the four-year life span of its predecessors, along with ocular implants that make them easier to identify. It is believed that Dave Bautista's character is one of these new model Replicants. In 2022 there was a "blackout," due to an Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) of unknown origin that detonated somewhere on the West Coast. Entire cities were shut down for weeks, while electronic data was corrupted throughout the entire country, causing financial markets to crash and food supplies running dry. While no cause for the blackout was proven, Replicants are believed to have caused it.

The blackout then lead to the government instating a replicant prohibition initiative, with all Nexus 6 models decomissioned and all remaining Nexus 8 models set to be retired, causing some to go on the run. The year 2025 is when scientist Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) comes into prominence, sharing his technological breakthroughs on genetic food enhancements for free, bringing an end to the global crisis as his company, The Wallace Corporation, expands globally into Off-world territories. In 2028, Wallace acquires the Tyrell Corporation, and throughout the 2030s, Wallace improves on Tyrell's original Replicant design, engineering and memory replication methods, making them more controllable.

In 2036, the prohibition of Replicants is repealed when Wallace introduces his "perfect" Nexus 9 model. The final entries on this timeline are in the early 2040s, when the LAPD commits resources bolster its existing Blade Runner unit, who are tasked with locating all of the older Replicants and retiring them. The 2049 entry reveals that climate change has caused the sea level of Los Angeles to rise, with a "massive Sea Wall" built on the Sepulveda Pass to protect the Los Angeles basin. The city is said to be even more uninhabitable than before, with many moving to Off-world colonies, while others who couldn't afford to leave were left behind. There is no fresh food left, and the inhabitants survive off Wallace's genetically modified food that is sold in vending machines throughout the city. Take a look at this new video from Blade Runner 2049 below.