Ryan Gosling took to his Twitter account yesterday to share a new Blade Runner 2049 teaser trailer to and announce that a new full-length trailer would be premiering today. Mr. Gosling kept his promise and the new trailer is just as beautiful and dark as you can imagine. Yesterday's 21-second clip mostly showed us footage that we had already seen in the first trailer that was released back in May of this year, which is not a bad thing at all. The teaser focused more on Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard character than we have seen to date, which is interesting because Ford reportedly isn't in the movie until the third act.

As promised, Ryan Gosling delivered the new trailer this morning on ABC's Good Morning America, an odd place to unveil something so dark and gritty if you ask me. The footage this time around is just as stunning as seen in past teasers, but with even more of a focus on Johann Johannsson's beautiful synthesizer-lead score that plays homage to Vangelis' original score for 1982's Blade Runner. Johannsson has stated that his work on the movie was "an enormous challenge of mythical proportion." The score moves along perfectly with the stunning visuals.

It has been announced that an Oculus-powered VR experience for Blade Runner 2049 will be premiered at San Diego's Comic-Con later this week. The experience is said too put visitors right in the middle of an immersive experience within the world of Blade Runner. Visitors will be able to walk around the neon-lit streets where they'll be tested to see if they're replicants or humans. The Spinner, the iconic car from the movie will also be on display. The exciting event will reportedly set up across the street from the Convention Center and will be open to Comic-Con badge holders. Guests will also be able to set up appointments to get a sneak peek of the world of Blade Runner.

Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the original movie and stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K, Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, Ana de Armas as Joi, Jared Leto as Neander Wallace, a replicant manufacturer, and Robin Wright. Officer K makes a dark discovery that could end humanity and that discovery leads him straight to Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who disappeared 30 years ago. The sequel has been in various stages of development and changed hands quite a few times over the past 17 years, but it's almost time for Blade Runner 2049 to hit theaters.

Blade Runner 2049 will officially be released on October 6th, 2017 so the wait is almost over for fans that have been waiting for the sequel. Though 35 years is quite a gap in between movies, it's not as long as Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, which is coming 54 years after the original 1964 movie. Make sure to check out the brand new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 below.