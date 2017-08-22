After 35 years of waiting, one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made is finally getting the sequel it sorely deserves. Blade Runner remains one of Ridley Scott's true masterpieces and the only question now is, can the sequel live up to the original? It is certainly a high mark to hit, but a brand new international trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been released, giving us quite possibly our best look yet at the upcoming sci-fi sequel that could be one of the most exciting movies of 2017. If it can live up to the hype.

Sony Pictures UK released the brand new trailer recently and it is loaded down with new footage, but nothing that seems to give away much more than we already know. Just lots of great shots that prove, if nothing else, Blade Runner 2049 is going to be one of the best-looking movies of 2017. There's also an excellent shot of a truly rare thing these days; Harrison Ford cracking a smile. We also get extended views at some of the action sequences that have been teased in previous trailers. It is also inescapably clear at this point that Jared Leto's bizarre Replicant creator is the villain Niander Wallace. Or at least he appears to be on the surface. One of the best moments comes when Robin Wright's character says this to Ryan Gosling's character, K.

"He's got every gun in the city. I've got you."

Blade Runner 2049 is set thirty years after the events of the first movie. The sequel centers on a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. But as we see, the mystery is far from over once Deckard is found by K, as the two team up to figure out what is really going on.

Ridley Scott, unfortunately, isn't directing this time around, but he is on as an executive producer. This time, it is Arrival and Sicario director Denis Villeneuve who will be bringing us to the world originally imagined by author Philip K. Dick in his book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. The cast for the movie includes Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Barkhad Abdi, Mackenzie Davis and Dave Bautista.

Blade Runner 2049, which is set to arrive in theaters on October 6, 2017, has already been rated R, so we know that the creative team didn't have to pull any punches this time around. The original Blade Runner may be a classic now, but it was a box office flop at the time. Hopefully, Blade Runner 2049 won't suffer the same fate. Be sure to check out the brand new international trailer for Blade Runner 2049 for yourself below.