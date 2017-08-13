Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the sci-fi classic Blade Runner with Blade Runner: The Final Cut, which will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on September 5th. Directed by Sir Ridley Scott (Gladiator, The Martian, Alien Covenant) and starring Harrison Ford (the upcoming Blade Runner 2049) as Rick Deckard, Blade Runner is widely accepted as one of the most important science-fiction movies of the 20th Century with immeasurable influence on society for its futuristic depiction of a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world. The film has appeared on more 'Top Five' sci-fi lists than any other film. Warner Bros has released a new trailer for this Final Cut which you can see below.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut features restored and remastered original elements, added/extended scenes, added lines, new and improved special effects, and director and filmmaker commentary. The new trailer debuted over the weekend on the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment YouTube channel. Upon it's original release in 2007, director Ridley Scott had this to say.