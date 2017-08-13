Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the sci-fi classic Blade Runner with Blade Runner: The Final Cut, which will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on September 5th. Directed by Sir Ridley Scott (Gladiator, The Martian, Alien Covenant) and starring Harrison Ford (the upcoming Blade Runner 2049) as Rick Deckard, Blade Runner is widely accepted as one of the most important science-fiction movies of the 20th Century with immeasurable influence on society for its futuristic depiction of a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world. The film has appeared on more 'Top Five' sci-fi lists than any other film. Warner Bros has released a new trailer for this Final Cut which you can see below.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut features restored and remastered original elements, added/extended scenes, added lines, new and improved special effects, and director and filmmaker commentary. The new trailer debuted over the weekend on the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment YouTube channel. Upon it's original release in 2007, director Ridley Scott had this to say.
"The Final Cut is the product of a process that began in early 2000 and continued off and on through seven years of intense research and meticulous restoration, technical challenges, amazing discoveries and new possibilities. I can now wholeheartedly say that Blade Runner: The Final Cut is my definitive director's cut of the film."
Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before. For the complete 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR, a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a high-speed HDMI (category 2) cable are required.
The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Blade Runner: The Final Cut will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $44.95 SRP*, and features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc of the Blade Runner: The Final Cut. Fans can also own Blade Runner: The Final Cut in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on September 5th. The Blu-ray version of Blade Runner: The Final Cut will include more than seven hours of previously released special features, featuring Scott, Ford, Rutger Hauer, Edward James Olmos, Joanna Cassidy, Sean Young and Daryl Hannah.
21st-century detective Rick Deckard brings his masculine-yet-vulnerable presence to this stylish noir thriller. In a future of high-tech possibility soured by urban and social decay, Deckard hunts for fugitive, murderous replicants and is drawn to a mystery woman whose secrets may undermine his soul.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following special features. Final Cut introduction by Ridley Scott, Commentary by Ridley Scott, Dangerous Days: The Making of Blade Runner, The Electric Dreamer: Remembering Phillip K. Dick, Sacrificial Sheep: The Novels vs. The Film, Phillip K. Dick: The Blade Runner Interviews, Sign of the Times: Graphic Desin, Fashion Forward: Wardrobe & Styling, Screen Tests: Rachael and Pris, The Light that Burns: Remembering Jordan Cronenweth, Deleted & Alternate Scenes, 1982 Promotional Featurettes, Trailers and TV Spots, Promoting Dystopia: Rendering the Poster Art, Deck-a-Rep: The True Nature of Rick Deckard, Nexus Generations: Fans and Filmmakers. Take a look at the Blade Runner: The Final Cut trailer below.