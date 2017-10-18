John Podesta, who ran the unsuccessful election campaign for Hillary Clinton, tweeted, "Stay tuned for big announcement tomorrow," with a hashtag that read, "The Truth is Out There." Well, there's some truth out there, but it's not exactly what you're probably thinking right now. As it turns out, former Blink 182 guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, has been in contact with Podesta since 2015, which became public knowledge when some of Hilary Clinton's legendary emails were leaked from her server. John Podesta was tweeting out for the world to get prepared for DeLonge's announcement that he's building his own UFO.

Un-ironically, the guy who once sang a song entitled "Aliens Exist" has taken his interest in the subject of aliens and UFOs way past the enthusiast level and straight into the new realm of obsession, forming an organization called To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, which unites scientists, religious scholars, and professionals from across disciplines to get to the answers of our cosmos. Ever since his split from the band, DeLonge has become obsessed with the subject of extraterrestrials. The new organization aims to put funding back into an area that is currently being ignored by the current administration.

Now, Tom DeLonge has taken to crowdfunding a spaceship. Yes, the dude who put out an album called Enema of the State is attempting to build an "ElectroMagnetic Vehicle to travel simultaneously through space, air, and water by engineering the fabric of space-time." DeLonge had this to say in a social media post about his newest endeavor.

"Hello, my name is Tom DeLonge from the Blink-182. I have brought together an elite team from CIA, DOD and the FMR Director of Advanced Programs at Lockheed Martin's SkunkWorks. We are aiming to build this ElectroMagnetic Vehicle to Travel instantaneously through Space, Air and Water by engineering the fabric of Space-Time. Our company is called To The Stars... and you can INVEST in our plan to revolutionize the world with technology that can change life as we know it. We Launch Today."

Apparently, a lot of people are ready to get the spaceship made since DeLonge has already raised over $380,000 dollars with nearly 1,000 backers thus far. So, who knows, maybe the dude from Blink-182 will go down in history as a leader in space exploration.

In his acceptance speech for UFO Researcher of the Year (yes, that's a thing), Tom DeLonge mentioned that there's a lot that he cannot say because of the whole national security thing. But he was able to share a few nuggets of truth during his acceptance speech. Weirdly enough, he left out the binge watching of The X-Files. DeLonge explains.

"There's a lot that I can't say, but there's some that I can. And I'm so appreciative that I've been acknowledged for this stuff, but I'm not done. I'm just like you guys. I spent 20 years up all night, reading about Roswell, Dulce, Serpo, Churchill, the crashes here, Nazis building craft there, Antarctica, what's on Mars, what's on the back of the moon, anomalous structures. I mean, I've done it all. I know it all. I read all the same authors as you guys, hundreds of books. I look at all the same sites. I listen to all the Coast To Coast stuff that you guys do. I'm the same. But I kind of used some of my notoriety to try to do something pretty ambitious, and it worked."

As previously mentioned, the former Blink-182 guitarist/vocalist might be on to something, he is after all, a former recipient of UFO Researcher of the Year and he did write a song called "Aliens Exist" off of the album Enema of the State.