Despite closing all of their retail locations in 2014, random Blockbuster Video stores are still open around the United States. In fact, there are about a dozen stores open, but one in particular has a pretty amazing social media presence on Twitter. The account is apparently run by employees of the store that share the social media job a long with taking out the trash, stocking DVDs, and running the cash registers.

In April of 2016, one of the last Blockbuster Videos joined the social media circus on Twitter and the results have been hilarious. The first message from the store said, "Underdogs never come back from the dead? I guess you've never heard of Jesus."

When asked in a recent interview why the account was started, the team behind the account revealed that they wanted to get closer to their fan base while also building a personal relationship and having a better way of getting in touch with customers who owe the store some late fees. The latest tweet as of this writing paints a picture of the typical struggle between manager and employee relations. The message reads.

"My manager says we shouldn't talk about the Tri-State Strangler dumping bodies in our dumpster but I think people like hearing that stuff."

The Last Blockbuster Twitter account is an enlightening commentary into what it's like to work at one of the last remaining Blockbuster Video stores in the year 2017. Blockbuster Video dominated the home video rental market from the early 90s all the way up to it's peak in 2004 when the company was pulling in a staggering $6 billion dollars annually, but all good things must come to an end. Redbox and Netflix came around and Blockbuster began its long descent, culminating in the closure of nearly all retail locations. If you haven't figured it out by now, the account is obviously a satire account full of gems like this one.

"The difference between us and Hollywood Video is that they do it for the money, we do it for the love of video rentals."

The account is ridiculously spot-on for anybody who remembers what it was like to walk into a Blockbuster Video on a Friday night or all of the impulse buys at the counter. There's mentions of the Air Bud franchise along with pleas for somebody to come and take their collection of Water World posters while asking customers to please stop putting the rental VCRs into the video return slot. Aha the joys of VHS culture.

Although the Lone Blockbuster account is satire, there are actually a handful of Blockbuster Video stores truly open, mostly in Alaska and Texas. The stores apparently do pretty good business on the weekends for people who live in areas where internet connections aren't lighting fast or able to stream from Netflix 24/7. If you have some time to kill, make sure to go through and read the tweets from the Lone Blockbuster store because there are some gems in there. Check out a sampling of some of those gems below as the world continues to mourn the overall loss of the American video store.

It's unfair to expect us to carry all of the Fast and Furious films is this economy. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 30, 2016

We're watching Titanic and the boobs part starts in like 15 minutes if you guys wanna get down here. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 30, 2017

Does anyone know how to change a desktop photo on a Hewlett Packard? This has been the background since I started here. pic.twitter.com/XcKYCHEqQv — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 6, 2017