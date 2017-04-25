The early eighties was the perfect place for an artist like Madonna. The birth of MTV gave exposure to musicians that was unprecedented at the time, turning artists into TV stars overnight. Madonna was part of an elite few that benefitted the most from MTV's enormous influence as she went on to sell millions of albums, star in Hollywood films, and become an icon to women all over the world. Fast-forward to 2017 and a biopic of Madonna's early years is set to be produced.

The script entitled Blond Ambition written by Elyse Hollander topped the 2016 Black List of unproduced screenplays and has been bought by Universal Pictures as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Michael De Luca who produced Fifty Shades of Grey for Universal and Brett Ratner have signed on to produce Blond Ambition along with John Zaozirny. Hollander had previously worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu during the production of Birdman and this is her first script to be turned into a Hollywood film.

Blond Ambition will cover Madonna's life in the early eighties as she works on her debut album while struggling to keep her identity and break into a music industry dominated by the opposite sex. The film will also dive into Madonna's meteoric rise to fame while trying to maintain her romantic life. There should be plenty of source material considering Madonna's every breath seemed to be documented on MTV and in print during the early eighties. A quick search through Youtube reveals a significant amount of material from Madonna's early years leading all the way up until the present. In addition, fan sites from around the world contain almost every interview that Madonna has ever given, transcribed in many languages for fans to read and dissect.

Madonna moved to New York City in 1977 from Bay City, Michigan to pursue a career in modern dance. While pursuing dance, Madonna also began performing with local bands in the New York City club scene. She later signed a solo recording contract with Sire Records in 1982 and recorded her debut album. The eponymous album came out in 1983 and contained the classic hit songs "Lucky Star", "Borderline", and "Holiday." Madonna went on to release the controversial Like a Virgin album in late 1984, which turned her into a genuine superstar.

It is not yet known if Madonna officially backs Blond Ambition, but her 1999 video for "Beautiful Stranger" was directed by Ratner, which could signal an official endorsement in the near future. Universal would also have to secure the rights for Madonna's early hit songs, which could prove to be difficult and quite expensive. If all goes well securing rights and if the biopic is executed with right amount of care, Blond Ambition could go on to enjoy the success of another recent Universal biopic, Straight Outta Compton. Regardless of whether the film is officially backed by Madonna or not, there is definitely a demand for a biopic about Madonna's early years.