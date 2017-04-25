Just a few months after topping The Black List as the most popular unproduced screenplay of 2016, we reported yesterday that the Madonna biopic entitled Blond Ambition was picked up by Universal, with Brett Ratner and Michael De Luca producing. Yesterday's report didn't offer any indication of whether or not the iconic Madonna supports this biopic or if she will have any creative involvement, but now it seems we have our answer. The pop star took to social media earlier today, making it clear that she has no involvement in the project. Here's what the singer/actress/filmmaker had to say below.

"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. . Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

Madonna didn't offer any further insight on her Twitter and Instagram pages, and it isn't clear if she read the Blonde Ambition script, which was easily the top vote-getter on the 2016 Black List. The story is set in 1980s New York City, as Madonna struggles to put together her first album while, according to the logline, "navigating fame, romance, and a music industry that views women as disposal." While Universal had no comment on the pop icon's remarks, there is an interesting connection between the studio and the singer.

Long before he became vice chairman at NBCUniversal, Ron Meyer represented the pop icon when he was a talent agent at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). No director is on board for this music biopic, Michael De Luca will produce through his Universal-based Michael De Luca Productions, alongside Brett Ratner's RatPac Entertainment and John Zaozirny's Bellvue Productions. Universal's executive vice president of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Chloe Yellin will oversee production for the studio, while Lucy Kitada will oversee for De Luca Productions.

Since Madonna mentioned that only she could tell her own story, perhaps that is an indication that the singer is in fact working on a memoir or some other project on her own, but that has yet to be confirmed. While she is certainly best known as a singer, Madonna is no stranger to the movie business. She directed the 2008 comedy Filth and Wisdom and the 2011 biopic W.E.. She also starred in films such as Who's That Girl, Dick Tracy, Shadows and Fog, A League of their Own, Body of Evidence, Dangerous Game, Girl 6, Evita and Swept Away, which was directed by her then-husband Guy Ritchie. We reported last year that Madonna was being eyed to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in a remake of Valley of the Dolls.

As for Elyse Hollander, she had written and directed a number of short films before landing on The Black List with this musical biopic. She also served as an intern on The Rotten Tomatoes Show and served as an assistant to director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, while he was making his Best Picture winner Birdman. Take a look at Madonna's reaction to Blond Ambition below, as we wait for more details on this biopic.