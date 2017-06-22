108 Media has debuted the trailer and poster for its thriller BnB Hell, which is currently available on Digital HD and VOD in the U.S. and Canada. The harrowing thriller can currently be purchased through iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Microsoft Store. This footage may make you think twice about checking out that quaint bed and breakfast you found online, because it might not be as advertised, and may end up costing you your life.

The trailer, which comes courtesy of 108 Media showcases a young woman named Willa (Kimberly Woods), who has been on the hunt for her missing sister, which ends at a rundown bed and breakfast in the Hollywood Hills run by an ill-tempered woman called Mommy (Carol Stanzione). When she discovers a camera in her room, another guest Marco (Victor Dobrev) tells her that it's the house camera, for guests to record video diaries, although it has been mysteriously turned. After checking the camera, Willa finds disturbing messages left by former guests, which suggest unsettling secrets lay buried there.

The supporting cast includes Timothy Lee DePriest as Baby, Victor Turpin as Sam, John Stevenson as Derek, Olivia Steifel as Alex, Jessica Graham as Jackie, Shayla Famouri as Darla, Tallie L. Brinson as Nathan and Stefanie Maxwell as Emily. The film marks the feature directorial debut of director Andrew Jordan, which has been freaking out horror fans with it's terrifying premise and shocking twist ending since debuting on VOD and Digital HD last week. Andrew Jordan previously directed episodes of the web series Chicks Flippin' the Script and the short film Heartprints, which he also produced and edited.

The film was written by Andrea Harrison, which marks her writing debut, although she has been a working actress for several years. She has appeared in films such as American Virgin, Violent Blue, Blue Dream, Mickey's Summer Resort, Caged Beauty and this year's Darling Nikki. She has also appeared on TV shows such as The League, Greek, True Blood and Castle, while also serving as a producer on BnB Hell, along with the TV series Miracle Mile Girls and the feature film A Beautiful Now. It remains to be seen if this writer-actress has more projects in development.

While there is no theatrical release date for this new thriller, it could very well find a home with horror fans on Digital HD and VOD formats. Since this film marks both the director and writer's feature debuts, we could certainly be hearing much more from them in the near future, if fans respond positively to BnB Hell. While we wait for more on these filmmakers, take a look at the trailer and poster for BnB Hell below.