In an unexpected announcement that has fans very excited, Canadian comedy legends Bob and Doug McKenzie are reuniting for a one-night only benefit concert that brings together some of the most legendary comedic talents of all-time. Flip Publicity released the press release today.

"Dave Thomas and the Second City Present an Intimate Evening: Take Off, Eh!. The all-star benefit for Jake Thomas and Spinal Cord Injury Ontario will feature Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis reuniting as Bob and Doug Mackenzie in this reunion special. Other guests include Dan Aykroyd, Cathrine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Joe Flaherty, The Kids in the Hall, with musical guests Paul Shaffer, Ian Thomas, Murray McLauchlan and more!"

Dave Thomas and The Second City are proud to present Take Off, Eh!, a star-studded intimate evening featuring performances from some of Canada's biggest names in comedy and music on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 on The Second City Toronto's Mainstage, with proceeds going to 'Jake Thomas's Road to Recovery' and Spinal Cord Injury Ontario.

On January 7, 2017, Jake Thomas, nephew of SCTV's Dave Thomas, sustained a complete spinal cord injury while snowmobiling, which has left this active community member from Muskoka Region paralyzed from the waist down. Funds raised at Take Off, Eh! will go directly to Jake Thomas and his family, as well as to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario, providing services and advocacy to the injured as they face significant challenges they could have never prepared for, and should not endure alone.

Performances by Canadian legends including: Bob and Doug McKenzie's "Great White North" reunion with Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis, most famous for The Adventures of Bob & Doug McKenzie: Strange Brew; Martin Short with a signature one-on-one Special Guest (TBA) interview by Jiminy Glick; comedy from Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Joe Flaherty; The Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley, Scott Thompson and Kevin McDonald; and Special Guest Musical Performances from Paul Shaffer, Ian Thomas, Murray McLauchlan and surprise musical guests.

Donations can be made to 'Jake Thomas's Road to Recovery' and Spinal Cord Injury Ontario now at gofundme.com/jakethomasmuskoka and sciontario.org/donate. The show happens Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 8pm, The Second City Mainstage, 51 Mercer Street (at Blue Jays Way), Toronto. Limited Seating Available.

ONE NIGHT ONLY: VIP TICKET PACKAGES go on sale June 5, 2017 at 10am. Featuring an exclusive after-party with the stars! From $2,500.00. ALL REMAINING TICKETS and packages go on sale June 12, 2017 at 10am. From $500.00. Second City Box Office: 416-343-0011. About The Second City: The Second City, a 100% Canadian-owned company, is the world's premier improv and sketch comedy theatre company, with resident stages in Toronto and Chicago, Training Centres in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as touring companies performing throughout the world.