Many fans were disappointed to learn this past month that a Boba Fett teaser trailer had been completed and was ready to debut at the 2015 Star Wars Celebration. It was scrapped just before the big event, though, due to Fantastic Four director Josh Tank being fired. The movie, which was supposed to follow this month's Rogue One, was indefinitely shelved, and the teaser was locked in the Disney vaults. Well, it sounds like that first look footage might get dusted off in time for Star Wars Celebration 2017 if a new rumor is to be believed.

My Entertainment World is now listing Boba Fett: A Star Wars Story as being in production. Though, Disney nor Lucasfilm have officially confirmed this spin-off is happening. Yes, it definitely once was, but everything in terms of an official announcement from the studio is being put on hold. It's possible that Boba Fett has a cameo in Han Solo, and the big bosses are waiting to see what the response is, and whether or not this is the right character to follow next. Especially since this would essentially be Lucasfilm's first Star Wars anti-hero movie.

Boba Fett has remained one of the most popular Star Wars characters of all time since his first appearance at a small parade in Southern California, where fans flanked him for autographs not knowing even who he was, or how he played into the overall Star Wars mythos. He got a more prominent introduction in the animated portion of the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, and was the first mail-in action figure made available for pre-order from Kenner before his big screen introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, way back in 1980. Though, the notorious bounty hunter has never clocked in much screen time, only appearing in two movies, with his death coming early in Return of the Jedi. Some argue he was never properly digested by the Sarlacc Pit monster and lived to fight on, as depicted in the original Marvel Star Wars comics (which are not considered canon).

Boba Fett has no more than 5 lines in the original Star Wars trilogy. And his overuse of the word 'friend' in the Holiday special actually rubs some fans the wrong way. Is the character actually big enough to carry the weight of his own movie? That may be some of Disney's concern as they contemplate moving forward with this standalone adventure. My Entertainment World is a resource used by real people working in the entertainment industry, and is a trusted site. Some are taking Boba Fett's in-production announcement on the site as a true confirmation that it is back up and running.

They claim that this version of the spin-off will be an 'origin story'. But what that means is unclear, as Attack of the Clones gave Boba Fett and his Father Jango Fett a pretty good origin. Though some believe the man under the mask when we come to know him in Empire Strikes Back is not the same character that Daniel Logan plays in the prequels. Even though Logan is the right age to portray Boba Fett in a stand-alone movie, there have been ongoing rumors that Creed star Micheal B. Jordan is wanted as Boba Fett, who assumes the Bounty Hunter's identity after killing the real Boba Fett and stealing his Mandalorian armor.

My Entertainment World isn't some cheap fly by night operation. You have to have a subscription to see the Boba Fett entry. Omega Underground, a Star Wars fansite, was able to obtain this info, so you don't have to pay the subscription rate to get the info on Boba Fett.

"An origin story of the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter. Boba Fett is a Mandalorian warrior who was trained by his father-figure Jango Fett and became a notorious bounty hunter throughout the galaxy."

That description does not hint at the origin story of an imposter taking over for the real Boba Fett. Fett has an extensive backstory in comic books and novels that preceded Disney buying Lucasfilm, but that has all been shuffled over to the Star Wars Legends side of this universe, and is no longer part of the official cinematic canon. That gives Disney and Lucasfilm a somewhat clean slate to play with outside of what happened in Attack of the Clones, which is considered canon.

It seems likely that Lucasfilm and Disney still want their Boba Fett movie. But there are many spin-offs in the planning stages that we don't yet know about. And they could decide to go with one of those first. One often talked about is a Two-Part Obi-Wan Kenobi adventure that bridges the gap between Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope in the same way that Rogue One did, and that could be the next movie announced. For now, Disney plans on shooting Han Solo: A Star Wars Story this February, followed by Star Wars 9. What comes next is anybody's guess.