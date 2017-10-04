20th Century Fox announced today that a Bob's Burgers movie is happening, with the studio setting a July 17, 2020 release date. Series creator Loren Bouchard is on board to take his hit animated series from the small screen to the big screen, but his exact role has yet to be confirmed at this time, whether it be writing the script, directing, producing or all of the above. Here's what Loren Bouchard had to say in a statement about this 20th Century Fox animated movie.

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen. We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"

The series follows the lives, loves and misadventures of the Belcher family and their friends and rivals. Bob Belcher (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) runs a hamburger restaurant in a seaside town, with his ever-optimistic wife Linda (John Roberts) and their three children: self-conscious Tina (Dan Mintz), goofball Gene (Eugene Mirman) and precocious Louise (Kristen Schaal). While no voice cast members have been officially confirmed, it seems likely that all of the primary voice cast members will be back for this animated movie. Here's what 20th Century Fox Film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider had to say in a statement about this movie.

"A Bob's Burgers film fits perfectly with our initiative to redouble our family and animation efforts. We're grateful to (Fox Television Group chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden) for trusting us with this beloved property and we're so excited to be working with Loren and his team."

Bob's Burgers is coming off an Emmy win last month for Best Animated Series, which it also won back in 2014. The series was renewed for its seventh and its current eighth season back in 2015, although there is no indication yet if this eighth season will be its last, and if this movie will serve as a potential "series finale." Here's what Fox Television Group chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden had to say in their joint statement.

"What a year for Bob's Burgers! First, the Emmy Award for Best Animated Series and now, an amazing opportunity for the gifted Loren Bouchard to take the Belcher family to movies. Loren, Jim and their talented team continue to knock it out of the park week after week, and seven years in, the show is still growing. Working with Stacey and everyone at the feature studio, we know this important property is in the best possible hands."

A 20th Century Fox Television production, Bob's Burgers was created by Loren Bouchard (Home Movies). Bouchard and Jim Dauterive (King of the Hill) serve as executive producers and writers, with animation produced by Bento Box Entertainment. The report from Deadline doesn't indicate when production may start but there is still plenty of time before this movie is slated to arrive in theaters. As of now, this Bob's Burgers movie doesn't have any direct competition at the box office, but it will be sandwiched between Disney's untitled Indiana Jones sequel on July 10, 2020 and an unspecified DC Films project that will most likely be Green Lantern Corps. on July 24, 2020.