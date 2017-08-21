It was announced last month that Bryan Singer (X-Men) will be directing the biopic on the band Queen entitled Bohemian Rhapsody. It had been previously announced in late 2016 that Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) will be portraying Queen front man Freddie Mercury. Now the rest of the band has finally been revealed. Queen fans have been waiting years for this movie, and it's really moving forward with production rumored to start next month.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Joe Mazzello (The Social Network), and Gwilym Lee (Midsomer Murders) will join Rami Malek to portray Queen in Bohemian Rhapsody. Mazzello is set to play Queen's quiet bassist John Deacon while Hardy will play drummer/singer Roger Taylor and Lee will play guitarist/singer Brian May. Malek has been on board to portray Freddie Mercury officially for almost a year and has recently stated that he is "terrified" and a bit intimidated by how talented the entire band is, not just Mercury. In addition to being incredibly talented musicians, the entire band also had college degrees. Mercury had a degree in Arts and Graphic Design, Roger Taylor has a degree in Biology while John Deacon has a degree in Electronics and Brian May has a degree in Astrophysics (and recently completed his doctorate after a 30-year hiatus).

Sacha Baron Cohen had been originally attached to play Freddie Mercury for 6 years before he left the project. Cohen's vision and the band's vision didn't quite see eye-to-eye as Cohen wanted to make a gritty, R-rated movie that explored the more private side of the Queen front man while the band wanted to take a more family approach to their story. Queen, though educated, also indulged in the rock n' roll excesses, but none more than Mercury, who is arguably one of the best vocalists and entertainers in rock history.

It is unclear what kind of movie that Bryan Singer will make, but it can be almost guaranteed that we are going to see a sanitized version of the band that will see inter-band conflict from having so many talented people in one band into the legendary Live Aid performance in 1985 in front of 72,000 people and broadcast to millions worldwide. The brief synopsis is all that has been officially released, but the movie isn't expected to go into R-rated territory. Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow) wrote the script for Bohemian Rhapsody, and it is expected to be out on Christmas Day, 2018.

In addition to being one of the biggest rock bands to ever exist, Queen, also means a lot to many people all over the world, so this biopic is going to be looked at under the microscope by many fans of Freddie Mercury and the band. It is estimated that the band has sold nearly 300 million records worldwide and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, 10 years after the death of Mercury. Brian May and Roger Taylor still perform Queen songs with pop singer Adam Lambert after doing tours with Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, but nobody has been able to pull off the talent and showmanship of Freddie Mercury.