Bohemian Rhapsody is shaping up to be something quite special. If there's one reason to look forward to a biopic about a famous musician, it's that those movies tend to come with mind-blowing performances. Think of Joaquin Phoenix in Walk the Line and Jamie Foxx in Ray. It looks like we could be in for another such performance next year, as Mr. Robot star Rami Malek has completely transformed into Queen frontman Freddie Mercury for the upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Thanks to the latest set photo, we have another look at just how uncanny the resemblance is.

Director Bryan Singer (X-Men: Days of Future Past) shared the latest set photo from Bohemian Rhapsody to his Instagram account. In it, we see Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury performing on stage with the rest of Queen. If one didn't know that this picture was from a movie that is being made, it could easily be mistaken for a high-definition photo of Freddie Mercury playing a gig later in his career. If Malek can play the part even half as good as he can look the part, we could be in for something special here. As Singer put it, he couldn't help but share the photo.

"Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic"

This Queen biopic has been in the works for years, but the right combination of events finally got it off the ground recently. The movie will chronicle a 15-year period in Freddie Mercury's life, starting in 1970 when he met his Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor, up through their legendary Live Aid performance in 1985, which was just six years before Mercury's Aids-related death. Bryan Singer, says it won't be "a traditional biopic."

Originally, Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) was attached to play Freddie Mercury, but he eventually moved on when the project stalled out. However, after seeing this new photo of Rami Malek playing the part, coupled with the first photo that was released last month, it's hard to imagine it could have been any better with Cohen. Joining Malek will be Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Joe Mazzello (The Social Network), and Gwilym Lee (Midsomer Murders) as Queen bandmates John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Brian May respectively.

Rami Malek is going to use some of Freddie Mercury's actual vocal tracks in Bohemian Rhapsody, but he's also been training so he can do as much of the actual singing as possible. Mercury has one of the most iconic voices in the history of Rock music, so getting that part of it right will be crucial. Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release on December 25, 2018, which means that the studio could already have faith in the movie's awards season potential next year. Be sure to check out Bryan Singer's Instagram photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury for yourself below.