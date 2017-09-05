The long-discussed Queen biopic is finally happening and we have the first photo from the movie to prove it. Mr. Robot star Rami Malek has been tasked with bringing the absolutely iconic frontman Freddie Mercury to life in the biopic, which is appropriately titled Bohemian Rhapsody. Now, we have the first picture of Malek as Queen's late singer and the resemblance is truly uncanny.

Entertainment Weekly released the first photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody on what would have been the singer's 71st birthday. There are still a lot of things that need to come together for a movie like this to work, but without question, the actor has absolutely nailed the look and has disappeared into the role. Here's what he had to say about seeing himself done up as Freddie Mercury for the first time.

"When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror. it's a very affirming moment."

The look is one thing, but Freddie Mercury hasn't become the music icon that we know him as just for his looks. It is that legendary voice that he is remembered for and Bohemian Rhapsody is going to have to convincingly bring that element of Mercury to life to make Queen fans buy into this movie. According to EW, the movie will utilize some of the singer's actual recordings, as well as Rami Malek's voice and blend the two together throughout the movie. As Malek tells it, he is preparing for that part of the movie and doing his best not to disappoint.

"We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible. I'm in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I'm not working on my acting."

Bohemian Rhapsody is being directed by Bryan Singer, best known for his work in the X-Men franchise. The movie will chronicle a 15-year period in Freddie Mercury's life, starting in 1970 when he met his Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor, up through their legendary Live Aid performance in 1985, which was just six years before Mercury's Aids-related death. According to Bryan Singer, this is "not a traditional biopic" and will celebrate the life of one of the most iconic musicians who ever lived.

"It won't just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored. It's about collaboration. It's a celebration."

Originally, it was Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen who was set to play Freddie Mercury in the movie, but that didn't ultimately come to pass. Based on this first look at Rami Malek in the role, it seems like the right choice was made. It was recently revealed that Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Joe Mazzello (The Social Network), and Gwilym Lee (Midsomer Murders) as Queen bandmates John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Brian May respectively. Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release on December 25, 2018, Be sure to check out the first image from the movie for yourself below.