Do you want to see something really scary? The next name in horror is being let loose this July when Bonejangles gets set free from his tomb. Today, we have the scary trailer and poster for this exciting ride though monsterland, which looks like a surefire cult hit.

This July, Wild Eye Releasing introduces the next iconic movie monster! While transporting the legendary killer Bonejangles, a group of police break down in a town cursed with monsters, and must release him to survive! Reggie Bannister, Elissa Dowling, Kelly Misek, Jr., Julia Cavanaugh, Devin Toft, Jamie Scott Gordon, Lawrence Wayne Curry, and Hannah Richter star in a Brett DeJager film, written by Keith Melcher. Bonejangles stalks VOD July 18.

'When bones rattle, blood will flow!' That's the spooky tagline that comes fixed to this glorious horror outing. the unstoppable killing machine that is Bonejangles used to reside in an asylum, until some police encountered a hellish pit stop. Perhaps even scary than Bonejangles is the cursed town at the heart of this tale, where the dead rise from their graves. The only way to save their innocent lives and the town is for Bonejangles to fight the curse. But his ensuing battle unleashes something much worse.

Director Brett DeJager stars in the movie as Wes, taking time out from being behind the camera to step in front of it. You might know DeJager from some of this other roles. He played Enrique in the comedy Hair Rules, and was last seen as a TV News Anchor in The Legend of Cooley Moon, which he also directed. His other directing credits include Cryptids.

Horror icon Reggie Bannister appears in the movie. He is best known for his legendary role in the Phantasm movies He is joined by a cast that also includes Wade Everett, Katie Walgrave, Devin Toft, and Christopher Hunt. And those are just the actors lucky enough to have headshots on IMDB.

Bonejangles arrives in a summer landscape filled with straight-to-VOD releases that are a bit more exciting than what might be playing at the local Cineplex. Especially with Okja streaming on Netflix. Arriving just a few days after Bonejangles makes it's awaited debut on VOD, Christopher Nolan is bringing Dunkirk to theaters nationwide. The World War epic is notable for giving singer Harry Styles his first semi-leading role in a major motion picture. Also opening in wide release is Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which is sure to become a cult hit in future years, but is stacking up to be one of the biggest bombs in French film history, as the country is its point of origin.

But for those looking for a good scare, they don't have to go far to find Bonejangles, as it will just be Roku click away. And it is one of the few true horror outings arriving in July, so you know it will find its audience. Take a look at the awesome poster and trailer for Ol' Mr. Bonejangles below, courtesy of Wild Eye Releasing.