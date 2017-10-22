Over the past few years, the third weekend in October has proven to be the most competitive, for whatever reason. This year, five new movies were ushered into theaters in wide release, one of which didn't make the top 10 (Same Kind of Different As Me in 12th place with $2.6 million), and one of which debuted in the top spot, Tyler Perry's Boo 2! a Madea Halloween. The horror-comedy sequel followed in its predecessor's footsteps as a modest box office hit, taking the top spot with $21.6 million, while the rest of its competitors managed to underperform.

The horror comedy sequel comes almost exactly a year after its predecessor, Boo! A Madea Halloween opened in theaters by taking the top spot at the box office with $28.5 million, in a crowded weekend where it beat three more newcomers, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back ($22.8 million), Ouija: Origin of Evil ($14 million) and Keeping Up With the Joneses ($5.4 million). This year the Madea sequel opened with a modest rollout of 2,388 theaters, but it posted the best per-screen average among wide releases with $9,066. It has already come close to earning back its $25 million budget back, which will likely happen over the next day or two.

After venturing to a haunted campground, Madea, Bam and Hattie must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear. The original idea for Boo! A Madea Halloween came during the making of comedian Chris Rock's directorial effort Top Five, where the actor/director approached Tyler Perry about making a fake Halloween movie for Top Five. Lionsgate then approached filmmaker Tyler Perry, suggesting that he actually make the movie for real. Last year's Boo! A Madea Halloween debuted atop the box office last October with $28.5 million, in a very crowded weekend that also included Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Ouija: Origins of Evil and Keeping Up With the Joneses. It ended up making $74.8 million worldwide ($73.2 million coming from the U.S.) from a $20 million budget.

Warner Bros. disaster movie Geostorm debuted in second place with $13.3 million, opening in 3,246 theaters for a middling $4,097 per-screen average. It also earned $49.6 million overseas for a worldwide total of $62.5 million, which represents roughly half of the movie's $120 million budget. After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world's leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong: the system built to protect Earth is attacking it, and it becomes a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone along with it.

Rounding out the top 5 are last weekend's winner Happy Death Day, dropping a whopping 64% to third place with $9.3 million with Blade Runner 2049 in fourth place with $7.1 million and newcomer Only the Brave in fifth place with $6 million, opening in 2,577 theaters for a dreadful $2,332 per-screen average. Through hope, determination, sacrifice and the drive to protect families and communities, the Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. While most people run from danger, they run toward it, watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, forging a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz.

Rounding out the top 10 is The Foreigner ($5.4 million), IT ($3.5 million), The Snowman ($3.4 million), American Made ($3.1 million) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($3 million). Opening in limited release this weekend is Music Box Films' documentary Aida's Secrets, which earned $5,068 from one theater, Reliance Films' foreign movie Golmaal Again, which earned just over $1 million from 265 theaters for a $3,807 per-screen average, A24's The Killing of the Sacred Deer, which took in an impressive $114,585 from four theaters for a stellar $28,646 per-screen average, The Orchard's foreign film BPM (Beats Per Minute), which earned $8,721 from two theaters for a $4,361 per-screen average, Gunpowder & Sky's horror-comedy Tragedy Girls, which took in $10,677 from two theaters for a $5,339 per-screen average, Abramorama's documentary Jane, which earned $55,712 from three theaters for a $18,571 per-screen average and Roadside Attractions' comedy Wonderstruck which took in $68,762 from just four theaters for an impressive $17,191 per-screen average. No box office data was released for Freestyle Releasing's drama The Bachelors, IFC's documentary Dealt, TriCoast Worldwide's horror film Let Her Out, Vertical Entertainment's thrillers Never Here and The Strange Ones, Well Go USA's thriller RV: Resurrected Victims and The Orchard's documentary The Work.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the month of October will come to a close with four more new movies arriving in wide release, Lionsgate's Jigsaw, the eighth entry in the iconic Saw franchise, Universal's Thank You For Your Service, Paramount's Suburbicon and Open Road Films' All I See Is You. Also arriving in limited release, is Vertical Entertainment's comedy Crash Pad, Cohen Media Group's drama Daughter of the Nile, Strand's music drama Felicite, Dada Films' drama God's Own Country, Cinedigm's comedy/drama The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards, Atlas Distribution's drama Let There be Light, Sony Pictures Classics' drama Novitiate and Magnolia's comedy The Square. Take a look at the top 10 estimates for the weekend of October 20, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next weekend's predictions.