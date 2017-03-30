Focus Features has released the first trailer and two new posters for the upcoming drama The Book of Henry, which is set for release on June 16, 2017. This family drama marks just the third film for director Colin Trevorrow, who started his career with the offbeat indie hit Safety Not Guaranteed, which he parlayed into making one of the biggest blockbuster sequels ever with 2015's Jurassic World. The Book of Henry marks another drastic departure for the filmmaker, veering into the family drama genre in what could be one of the sleeper hits of the summer.

Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan's older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11.

Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother, and, through investments, of the family as a whole, Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry's kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret, and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.

The supporting cast also includes Lee Pace, Dean Norris Bobby Moynihan, Tonya Pinkins, Jackson Nicoll and Geraldine Hughes. Colin Trevorrow directs from a screenplay by Gregg Hurwitz, which marks his feature screenwriting debut. He has previously written for and produced the ABC sci-fi remake V, and has written and will executive produce the upcoming mini-series Black Flags, and wrote a recent episode of Queen of the South. He is also a critically-acclaimed best-selling author, and written Wolverine and Punisher comics for Marvel, along with Batman and Penguin comics for DC.

Focus Features has set a June 16 release date for The Book of Henry, and while it will only get a limited release on that date, it's possible that it could expand later this summer. Also slated for release that weekend is Disney's long-awaited animated sequel Cars 3, Lionsgate's Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me and Sony's R-rated comedy Rough Night. These new movies are also sandwiched between two potential summer blockbusters, Universal's The Mummy remake on June 9, and Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23. Take a look at the first trailer and posters for The Book of Henry below.