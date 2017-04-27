Don Carmody Television (DCTV) today announced they have reteamed with The Boondock Saints creator Troy Duffy to revive the cult classic film franchise for television, with an exclusive fan-focused pre-order campaign of the newly reimagined installment, The Boondock Saints: Origins. An American crime film written and directed by Duffy, The Boondock Saints first hit screens in 1999 and starred Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus as Irish immigrant fraternal twins, Connor and Murphy MacManus, who become vigilantes in order to rid their home city of Boston, Massachusetts of crime, evil and corruption. The film garnered more than $260 million in worldwide theatrical and DVD sales and has a robust social media presence of more than four million followers.

The Boondock Saints television reboot campaign officially kicks off today with the launch of a fan-driven pre-sales initiative at BoondocksBack.com. In addition to DVD and digital download pre-orders of the series, fans of the franchise will have access to experiences, merchandise and a limited edition subscription box. Fans purchasing the offering will also gain access to exclusive bonus and behind-the-scenes content. Here's what producer Don Carmody had to say in a statement.

"The Boondock Saints has become an irreverent cult brand that has resonated with loyal fans across the globe for almost 20 years. We're beyond excited to reward our fans with an unprecedented opportunity to go behind the curtain throughout the entire creative development and production processes via a myriad of exclusive material, outreach and sneak peeks."

Carmody, a producer of the first two movies in The Boondock Saints franchise and the Academy Award winning Chicago and Good Will Hunting, as well as the Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises, recently made the move in to producing television, including the Emmy nominated The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe for Lifetime, ShadowHunters for Freeform and Between and Tokyo Trial for Netflix. Here's what Creator and Executive Producer Troy Duffy had to say in his statement.

"A television series is the perfect medium for story telling inside the world of our beloved blue collar super heroes. The brothers have always been defenders of the people, justice, fairness and the city of Boston. In this sensitive time of human rights unrest, government scandal and civil corruption, there couldn't be a better moment to re-launch the brothers iconic brand of justice in the Cradle of Democracy."

The Boondock Saints television series will be executive produced by Duffy (Boondock Saints, Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day), Carmody and David Cormican of DCTV (ShadowHunters, Tokyo Trial, Between, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe). Additional producers, production team, showrunner and production details and worldwide casting calls will be released in the coming weeks as the campaign engages fans. The revamped logo design and branding for the television reboot has been made in association with Imaginary Forces, Ryde Studios and the producers.

Starting today, fans can pre-order the Limited Edition Collector's box for $597.77, which will include the first run of The Boondock Saints TV series ahead of any broadcast or streaming service run. There will only be 5,000 of these box sets produced, and fans will have until June 25 to place their orders. Fans can also drop $5,000 to buy a ticket to the world premiere launch party in Boston on St. Patrick's Day 2018. The Limited Edition Collector's Box includes a DVD and USB Flashdrive Digital Download of Season One of The Boondock Saints: Origins, Commemorative Production Booklet, Limited Edition Signature Pennies, Baseball Hat, Sticker Set, Wall Decal, Temporary Tattoo Sheet, Bandana, Buff, Patches, Coldweather Beanie, 9" Lady Justice Polyresin Statuette, Lady Justice Bottle Opener, Shot Glass Bar Set, Flask, Official and Alternate Image posters (x2), Metal Cross Keychain, Motorcycle Club Kutte Patch Set, Fun Shapes Ice Cube Tray, Griffin Irish Whiskey Tumbler Set (of 2), Rosary Beads, 2018 Wall Calendar (13 Month), Playing Card Deck and Brothers 8″ Action Statuettes (2 pieces). Take a look at a special video for the crowdfunding campaign, featuring Boondock Saints fan favorite David Della Rocco.