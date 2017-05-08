A few weeks ago, Don Carmody Television announced it was partnering with Boondock Saints creator Troy Duffy to create a Boondock Saints prequel TV series entitled Boondock Saints: Origins, which has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance the first season. While no plot details were given, the title alone suggests a prequel that will provide an origin story for the MacManus brothers, although many were wondering if the original Boondock Saints stars Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus would be back as Conor and Murphy MacManus. Both actors took to social media to reveal that they have no involvement with this movie, or a proposed Boondock Saints 3 movie. Here's both actors' joint statement.

"For all those with questions about the Boondock Saints videos, news and announcements, neither Norman Reedus nor Sean Patrick Flannery are involved in any way with the TV show, BDS III, or their recent sales/marketing campaigns. They have no connection whatsoever. I hope this clarifies things."

The Twitter statement clarifies a statement on the official website for this Boondock Saints TV series. In the Frequently Asked Questions area of the official site BoondocksBack.com, the first question involves whether Sean and Norman will be back. The website claims they are "aware" of the TV show, leaving an opening for them to "pop by," although it also adds that they will "absolutely" return for the third movie. But that isn't the case either. Here's the official statement from the BoondocksBack.com FAQ page about the involvement of Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus.

"Similar to how the Batman franchise has multiple versions and iterations of the caped crusader, if the 1st and 2nd film were the equivalent of Tim Burton's version of Batman with Michael Keaton, The Boondock Saints: Origins will be its own stand-alone reboot of the franchise. The Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale version, if you will pardon the analogy. Norman and Sean absolutely will be back for the 3rd film and are aware of this television reboot of the brand. And who knows... maybe they pop by from time to time in the TV Series. Sometimes, good things do come on small(er) screens."

The franchise also launched a Boondock Saints graphic novel, and while the series has quite the devoted fan base, neither of the Boondock Saints movies were massive hits at the box office. The original 1999 movie Boondock Saints only earned $30,471 during its short theatrical run, with the 2009 sequel Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, earned $10.2 million, although it never had a theatrical rollout of more than 524 theaters during its run. Take a look at the statement from Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus regarding their involvement in The Boondock Saints: Origins.