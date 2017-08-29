RLJ Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming action-thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99, which stars Vince Vaughn in a decidedly non-comedic role. While Vince Vaughn certainly made a name for himself in comedic fare like Swingers and Wedding Crashers, to name a few, the actor is looking to branch out into more dramatic work, taking on the role of Bradley, who, as you can see in this trailer, is quite violent by nature. He'll have to put those violent tendencies to the test when he's locked up in this prison thriller.

In Brawl in Cell Block 99, a former boxer named Bradley (Vince Vaughn) loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to end. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

The supporting cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Marc Blucas, Udo Kier, Tom Guiry, Rob Morgan and Fred Melamed, with longtime TV director and actor Clark Johnson (The Shield, Luke Cage, Homeland) also joining the cast. This trailer debuted on RLJE Movies YouTube, with the studio setting an October 6 release date. As of now, the movie will be going up against Warner Bros.' Blade Runner 2049, 20th Century Fox's The Mountain Between Us and Lionsgate's My Little Pony. It doesn't seem that Brawl in Cell Block 99 will get a wide release though, so it will be facing limited release titles such as A24's The Florida Project, Dada Films' Architects of Denial, Parade Deck Films' Bad Grandmas, Freestyle Releasing's Generational Sins and Good Deed's So B. It.

Before the film hits theaters though, it will have a brief run on the festival circuit. It will have its world premiere screening this coming Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, before moving on to the Toronto Film Festival with a screening on September 12 and rounding out the month of September with a Fantastic Fest screening, although no date was given for that screening quite yet. While an action-thriller like this may not seem like typical festival fare, but we'll have to wait and see how the festival crowd reacts to this movie in the coming weeks, ahead of its theatrical release.

This new film comes from filmmaker S. Craig Zahler, who made his feature film debut with the 2015 Western Bone Tomahawk, starring Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Sean Young, Lili Simmons and Matthew Fox. He also wrote the Western novel Wraiths of the Broken Land, which was picked up by 20th Century Fox, with the studio reuniting the team of director Ridley Scott and writer Drew Goddard for the film adaptation last May, but there have been no updates on the project since then. Take a look at the first trailer for Brawl in Cell Block 99 below.