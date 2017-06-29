Bleecker Street has released the first trailer and photo for their amazing true story adaptation Breathe, starring Andrew Garfield as the incredible Robin Cavendish, and Claire Foy as his wife Diana. Robin Cavendish was one of the longest-living "responauts," those who are permanently dependent on a mechanical ventilator to keep breathing, after he was stricken with polio at the age of 28. This trailer could be our first look at a potential awards season favorite, which also marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis.

For his directorial debut, Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish (Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana's twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together, raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients.

Written by two-time Academy Award nominated writer William Nicholson, and shot by three-time Academy Award winner Robert Richardson, Breathe is a heartwarming celebration of love and human possibility. There is also an amazing family connection to this film as well, since this film is produced by Robin Cavendish's own son, Jonathan Cavendish, a celebrated British film producer with films such as Bridget Jones' Diary, Elizabeth: The Golden Age and the next directorial outing from Andy Serkis, The Jungle Book. Jonathan Cavendish runs the production company The Imaginarium Studios alongside Andy Serkis.

The trailer, from Bleecker Street YouTube, shows how all of these patients who were paralyzed by polio, would have never left the hospital, had it not been for Robin Cavendish and Teddy Hall, Robin Cavendish's friend who was a professor at Oxford University and designed the first ever wheelchair with a built-in respirator. Robin Cavendish went on to raise money from the Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust that funded the production of the first dozen chairs, built by Teddy Hall's company Littlemore Scientific Engineering, with Robin Cavendish trying out the new models himself, along with other products that helped improve the lives of these polio patients. One such product, known as the Possum, allowed users to perform simple tasks such as turning on the television set or even answering the phone, simply by moving one's head. After being given just three months to live when first stricken with polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish passed away at the age of 64 in 1994, becoming one of the longest-living polio survivors.

The supporting cast also includes a trio of Game of Thrones alums, with Dianna Rigg (Lady Olenna Tyrell) portraying Lady Neville, Dean-Charles Chapman (King Tommen) portraying Robin Cavendish's son Jonathan and Roger Ashton-Griffiths (Mace Tyrell) as Chaplain. Bleecker Street will roll out this biopic in limited release on October 13, where it will also face another true story adaptation, Fox Searchlight's Goodbye Christopher Robin in limited release. Also arriving in wide release that weekend is STX's The Foreigner, Paramount's mother!, Universal's Happy Death Day and Open Road Films' Marshall. Take a look at the first trailer and photo for Breathe below.