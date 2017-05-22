Universal is moving full steam ahead on their classic monster movie franchise, which they are officially calling "Dark Universe." The Mummy is set to kick off this new cinematic universe next month and we now know that the next movie to be included in this universe will be the Bride of Frankenstein remake. The studio also announced today that Oscar-winner Bill Condon will be directing the movie, which has been given a Valentine's Day release on February 14, 2019.

Universal delivered the news as part of a huge announcement about their Dark Universe, which looks like it is going to be a major priority for the studio over the next handful of years. Bill Condon had been rumored previously for the gig directing Bride of Frankenstein, but it has now been made official. Here's what the director had to say about it in a statement regarding the launch of Dark Universe.

"I'm very excited to bring a new Bride of Frankenstein to life on screen, particularly since James Whale's original creation is still so potent. The Bride of Frankenstein remains the most iconic female monster in film history, and that's a testament to Whale's masterpiece, which endures as one of the greatest movies ever made."

No actress has been attached to the lead role in Bride of Frankenstein yet, but Universal promises that the announcement will be coming soon. Previously, we heard that Angelina Jolie was in the running for the part, and that isn't necessarily off the table, so it is possible she will still be the one taking on the role. The announcement did confirm that Javier Bardem is going to be playing Frankenstein's monster in the Dark Universe movies, which had been rumored for quite some time. So that will certainly have implications on this Bride of Frankenstein remake. It also seems like Russell Crowe could make an appearance as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, since he is the head of a company known as Prodigium that is said to connect all of these movies together.

As for Bill Condon, he has had a bit of a mixed career, but he has delivered when it comes to financial success. He was the man behind Disney's recent live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which has grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. He also directed other critical successes such as Gods and Monsters and Dreamgirls, but he does have some possibly concerning credits to his name. Condon in also responsible for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 and Part 2. So there's that to consider.

The screenplay for Bride of Frankenstein is written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible}), who is one of the engineers of this Dark Monsters Universe, along with Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy), Chris Morgan (The Fate of the Furious) and Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation). This big announcement implies that Universal has a lot of confidence in the idea, so hopefully The Mummy can actually deliver what they need it to at the box office in order to justify these lofty plans.