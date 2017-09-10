Brie Larson has yet to begin production for Captain Marvel, but she is already praising Marvel and their collaborative spirit. The Academy Award winning actress had to think long and hard about even taking on the role, which will see her in a multiple picture deal as Captain Marvel and will also be the MCU's first female led movie. As it turns out, the process of working with Marvel has already been a very pleasant experience thus far for Larson and the commercial studio has already impressed her for their character-driven stories.

Larson recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to promote The Glass Castle and the interview shifted gears to talk about the upcoming Captain Marvel. When asked about her experience of working with Marvel, Larson had nothing but nice things to say about the experience and even highlighted that the process has been one of collaboration. Brie Larson had this to say.

"That's one of the things that I'm so impressed with at Marvel, is that although they are this big company, at the same time their stories are really character driven and they care a lot about the journey of these characters and they understand that these films are a metaphor for the things that are very real in our lives. There's been a lot of talk about it, they're really open to the things I have to say about it, and it's super collaborative. It feels like any other job at this point, which is really wonderful."

This is not the first time that Brie Larson has highlighted the collaborative nature of the MCU. Back in April, the actress told Vanity Fair that Marvel has been, "very open to hearing my thoughts and my take on it."

Though many already thought that Captain Marvel would be character-driven, it's nice to finally hear that it is official. Not many details have been announced about the project aside from a few nuggets that we received back in July at Comic-Con when it was revealed that the movie will take place in the early 1990s and the main villain will be the Skrulls. It was also revealed that production is expected to start in February of 2018, which is right around the corner.

Another interesting piece of news that was revealed was that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) will also be appearing in Captain Marvel through the CGI de-aging technology that will also feature young Captain Fury with 2 working eyes instead of the eyepatch that he has been known for. It was also recently revealed that Captain Marvel will not be in Avengers: Infinity War, but there is a strong rumor suggesting that Nick Fury will show up in Avengers 4 for one last time. Though the rumor is strong, it is still pure speculation at this point.

It will be interesting to see what other characters besides Nick Fury show up in Captain Marvel. The Carol Danvers backstory will more than likely be covered with special attention given to her time in the Air Force, so you never know who might pop up in the early 90s with her. Captain Marvel is set to be released on March 8th, 2019, so we still have a pretty long wait before any more news starts to come in, but expect pictures from the set and more character news to drop when production begins in February.