At the end of Marvel's Comic-Con presentation last year, the studio finally made it official, revealing, after months of rumors, that Brie Larson will play Carol Danvers in the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel movie. It is believed that she will first make her debut in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming right now, although it isn't known when filming will begin on the standalone Captain Marvel movie quite yet. While doing press for her new blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, the actress revealed that she wished she had a Captain Marvel movie when she was growing up. Here's what she had to say below.

"I want to create this symbol of strength and humour for women that I really wish I had had growing up. It feels so valuable. We need to break through that glass ceiling, women go to the theatre to see a movie with a male lead, and men will go see a film with a female lead. We're all equals here."

The actress wouldn't shed any light on the Captain Marvel story in her interview with The Sunday Times, but this isn't the first time she's stressed the importance of this character. While there have been prominent female characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Captain Marvel will represent the first female-lead Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

You may recall that Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo let it slip that Captain Marvel will be a part of this massive adventure, which some fans think may explain why Brie Larson was cast so early, since Captain Marvel doesn't hit theaters until March 8, 2019, right between Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers sequel set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019. Production on Infinity War is currently under way, but Marvel still hasn't released a full cast list at this time.

We reported last fall Last month, a report surfaced that there are three female directors atop Marvel's short list for Captain Marvel, Niki Caro (Whale Rider), Lesli Linka Glater (Homeland, Mad Men) and Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler). It isn't known when Marvel will make a final decision, but whoever takes the directing gig will be working from a script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). Since we still have quite some time before Captain Marvel's March 8, 2019 release date, it remains to be seen when production may begin, or when the studio will select a director for this project.