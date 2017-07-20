Netflix is truly doing their best to dominate the conversation, wherever that conversation may be taking place. In the case of this particular moment in time, the conversation is happening at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 and, not to be outdone by anyone else trying to get the attention of the world for their projects, Netflix decided to gives us the first full trailer for Bright. This is David Ayer's follow-up to Suicide Squad and looks like it could be the best blend of all of his filmmaking strengths. Having Will Smith in the movie certainly doesn't hurt anything either.

San Diego Comic-Con is the biggest event of the year for major studios to showcase any movies that might in any way speak to that community. In the case of Bright, there are a lot of things to latch onto. For one, Will Smith is just about as beloved a movie star as there is, so bringing a movie with him in it anywhere is sure to generate some buzz. Not only that, but the gritty cop movie with a sci-fi fantasy element seems right in line with the kind of thing the Comic-Con crowd is game for. This basically seems like End of Watch without the found footage angle and with orcs in it.

Bright, which is set to arrive on Netflix in December, takes place in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Bright is described as a "genre-bending action movie" and it follows two cops, played by Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, who come from very different backgrounds. Scott Ward (Smith) and Nick Jakoby (Edgerton) embark on a routine patrol night, or at least what they think is going to be a routine patrol night, when they encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.

David Ayer may have stumbled a bit with Suicide Squad in the eyes of many critics, but the movie did massive business at the box office. Aside from that, he has generally delivered high-quality movies like End of Watch and Fury. So having him tackle something like this, which was written by Max Landis, is ripe with potential. Not to mention that Netflix beat out a lot of major studios who were bidding on the project, putting up North of $90 million to make this movie happen. Will Smith doesn't come cheap these days.

This is the first good look we've had at Bright. Netflix released a brief TV spot during the Super Bowl, but this is the first full-length trailer. It won't be surprising if this moves a lot higher up on everyone's most anticipated movies list for the rest of 2017. Be sure to check out the new trailer for Bright for yourself below and be sure to keep an eye out for all of our other San Diego Comic-Con 2017 coverage throughout the weekend.