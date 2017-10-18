Netflix has released a new sneak peek at their fantasy crime thriller Bright, which will be streaming in time for the holidays. So you definitely have something awesome to sneak watch under the table while the rest of the family bickers over dry turkey and runny cranberry sauce. The movie reunites Will Smith with his Suicide Squad director David Ayer, and it's one of the most exciting and expensive movies Netflix has released yet.

The streets of Los Angeles will never be the same. This December, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton bring the heat (and some hardcore deadly magic) to fans across the world in the Netflix film, Bright. Directed by David Ayer, known for the box-office hits such as Suicide Squad and Training Day, this action-thriller follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby). In Bright, the unlikely duo are working around the clock to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work.

In this latest sneak peek, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton reveal the unique partnership between their characters Officer Ward and Officer Jakoby. Director David Ayer showcases how these two mismatched partners anchor the story, explaining that "the most important thing about this film is the relationship between Will and Joel." Take a closer look at the action-packed movie that Will Smith describes as "wildly unique" and watch the brand new trailer when it debuts on October 25th!

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

You can take a look at Bright courtesy of Netflix. This is just one of the fifty original movies Netflix has launched this past year, And 2018 promises to be even bigger. The streaming giant is planning an unprecedented slate of 80 original movies led by Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which is headlined by longtime collaborator Robert de Niro with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino along for the ride as well. But Bright is set to bring 2017 to a close on Netflix, which has been a stellar year for the company. Don't believe us, just look at this exciting footage.