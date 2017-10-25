Netflix has been releasing a ton of original movies lately, and they plan on increasing that output next year. But few movies they release are going to be as high-profile as Bright, which arrives on the streaming service later this year. Now, a brand new trailer has been released that gives us a much better idea of what to expect, which pretty much looks like Lord of the Rings meets Training Day, as hard as that may be to believe.

The first teaser trailer for Bright gave us a very general idea of what to expect from the fantasy/sci-fi movie. Humans, Orcs and other fantastical creatures live together as if it's no big deal. Magical weapons exist. Stuff like that. But this full-length trailer actually gives us a sense of the story. Joel Edgerton is playing the first ever Orc who becomes a cop and Will Smith is stuck being his partner. It's the whole fish out of water buddy cop thing, but with a magic wand and a very modern soundtrack. And definitely some Will Smith one-liners.

David Ayer directed Bright for Netflix and this looks to be right in his wheelhouse. He stumbled a bit with Suicide Squad, at least in the eyes of many critics, but the movie did massive business at the box office. That aside, he's generally delivered high-quality movies like End of Watch and Fury. There's a lot of End of Watch in this movie, which was written by Max Landis (Chronicle). Netflix beat out a lot of major studios who were bidding on the project, putting up North of $90 million to make this movie happen. So this is a genuinely huge blockbuster movie that isn't relying on box office to succeed. Considering that other studios were planning on making hundreds of millions at the box office with this movie, it's pretty amazing to think that Netflix is only hoping to attract subscribers.

Bright stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The expensive Netflix original arrives on the streaming service on December 22. Just in time for Christmas. Who knows? Maybe this could make for a great non-traditional Christmas viewing with the family? But probably not.

This trailer also reveals that a soundtrack for Bright will be released in November. Maybe after the success of the Suicide Squad soundtrack, Netflix figured it would be a good idea to have David Ayer put one together for this movie as well. This definitely looks like the biggest movie Netflix has released so far. They have the talent in front of and behind the camera. We'll have to wait and see if they can make it work. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for Bright, courtesy of the Netflix YouTube channel, for yourself below.